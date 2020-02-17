RuPaul’s Drag Race: Trailer, premiere date and everything you need to know about Season 12

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Are you fabulous? Spring is nigh when we get the tune in alerts for VH1 epic series RuPaul’s Drag Race which promises the returning award-winning series will go down in herstory.

In her preview, RuPaul says: “Gentlemen, I have a surprise so big, you’ll never see it coming. You bitches aren’t ready.”

So…What are you waiting for? Drag is white-hot and it’s time to join the Ruvolution.

Do it for your country! Watch as RuPaul has aligned AOC (Bronx representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), plus Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg and Nicki Minaj and more who are going to pledge allegiance…to the drag.

This is going to be a fun season for sure.

Who are the queens for season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Aiden Zhane of Acworth, GA

This Georgia peach is from humble beginnings but has taken to the darker side, loving horror films, Marilyn Manson, and generally goth-ing it up with a perfect lip-line.

Brita from New York,NY

Polynesian New Yorkers don’t come much sassier and snarkier. Everyone in New York City knows Brita for her famous lip-syncs, she works so hard some think she’s a Jamaican!

Crystal Methyd of Springfield, MO

Attention and spotlight luvin’ ginger Crystal Methyd has an off-beat eye for fashions, pro makeup skills you have to see to believe and a riotous sense of humor.

Dahlia Sin of Los Angeles, CA

Straight outta Brooklyn and now an LA girl, Dahlia Sin emerged from the Haus of Aja, Season 9 and “All-Stars” stable of beauties. Now, this sexy queen can be found headlining drag shows in the city of Angels.

Gigi Goode of Los Angeles, CA

Kind of MILF-y, kind of Evel Knievel-ish, this leggy fashion queen is a baby at age 21, and her age means she has the social media game down cold with gazillions of loyal fans.

Heidi N Closet of Ramseur, NC

Heidi N Closet is just a small country town gal from North Carolina. Counting the chickens and cows are her pastime, not! See if this country girl can weasel in on the spotlight from the big city queens.

Jackie Cox of New York, NY

The Iranian queen, the Persian princess, the “Shaheen” royalty of drag has arrived. Canadian by birth, Jackie Cox now calls the New York cabaret stage her home. She has a producer’s eye and work ethic too!

Jaida Essence Hall of Milwaukee, WI

Glamourpuss Jaida Essence Hall aims high, she wants to be a fashion designer and will be wearing many of her own creations.

Jan of New York, NY

Blessed with pipes and legs, Jan is a musical theater queen and singer, she’s the one to beat during the Drag Race performance challenges.

Nicky Doll of New York, NY

Ooh la la! What we have here is a wild card from France! French contestant Nicky Doll relocated from Paris to New York City, where she sashays her European catwalk, high fashion looks as she eschews croissants and brings the svelte to the yard.

Rock M. Sakura of San Francisco, CA

Rock M. Sakura’s a little bit anime, a little bit rock-n-roll and a smidgen of manga. She has jaw-dropping moves and a bawdy style replete with classic naughty humor, she’s a wild card to watch!

Sherry Pie of New York, NY

A bit Channing, a bit nana, this chiseled and contoured polished old-school queen serves up ace mimicry and counts Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her muses.

Widow Von’Du of Kansas City, MO

The Widow is a Missouri girl who has moves and snark for days. Shade is redefined with the Widow.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 premieres on Friday, February 28 at 8/7c on VH1.