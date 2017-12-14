Girl! Meet the fabulous cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3

Meet the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3! The third instalment of the hit VH1 series continues the American Golden Age of drag queen artistry and brings the creme-de-la-creme of wigs, tucking and layered lashes to the smallscreen in the new year!

Ru is a bonafide Emmy badass with an award trifecta under her belt, and the third season turns out a whole new crop of talent ready to battle it out for the Drag Race: All Stars title.

The nine queens are a slice of America and include Brooklyn babe and Season 9 queen Aja; Seattle siren and Season 6 diva BenDeLaCreme; Season 8 lolita Chi Chi DeVayne, from Shreveport, Louisiana; Dallas, Texas, Season 7 yellow rose Kennedy Davenport, mucho macho Season 6 sweetie Milk from New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA, Season 2 stalwarts Morgan McMichaels and Shangela (who was also on Season 3); Brooklyn bomber and Season 8 queen Thorgy Thor…and last but not least, Season 7 sweetie Trixie Mattel, from Los Angeles.

Find out more about each of the RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 cast below!

Aja

The Brooklyn babe is ready to snatch it, girl! “Princess Disastah” may hail from a lava-flowing volcano but she is poised and ready to be the winner of All Stars Season 3, have a listen:



BenDeLaCreme

Seattle siren and Season 6’s Miss Congeniality is the haute, hot campy queen who is ready to dominate her competition. Dela’s terminally mercurial demeanor and fierce talent will make her a true contender for Season 3 of All Stars!

Chi Chi Devayne

Creole hottie Chi Chi Devayne is the self-described “Southern Bayou Princess” who slays and flays her competition. Season 8’s iconic champ is ready to laissez les bon temps rouler! But will she prevail? Bonne chance Chi Chi!



Kennedy Davenport

The hoofer diva of Texas is a show in herself! The pageants, the polish and attention to detail have led this Lone Star beauty to the limelight and her split game is still fierce!



Milk

Milk does a body good, ostensibly! The manly queen is back. It’s milkin’ time on All Stars and the dairy queen of Season 6 is the performance Dadaist of the cast, from her wild pregnancy and male RuPaul imitations. To this muscle-bound beauty, Milk is all that and a side of cookies too.



Morgan McMichaels

Back to slay the competition is the older and “fatter” Morgan McMichaels. The Queen of Los Angeles (via Scotland) drag is a throwback to Season 2, yet Morgan’s “fully realized” and is ready to show up the younger competition:



Shangela

The belle of Paris, Texas, is the original comeback queen of Season 2 and 3 is pulling all the stops to win. The “Nancy Drew of Drag” has her spurs set for the crown.



Thorgy Thor

This Frank-N-Furter Rocky Horror stage veteran is a Brooklyn bomber! Thorgy is all about the shenanigans loaded for bear with her tricks and mangling of the English language. We love Thorgy:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trixie Mattel

“Everything IS just handed to me, unfortunately, I have two hooks,” says Trixie, who at 6ft 4in is large-and-in-charge. The folk drag artist is a wholesome big-boned Wisconsin gal who emigrated to southern California, and her wit is only matched by her fierce eyeliner game:



Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3 below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premieres on an all-new night, Thursday, January 25 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1.