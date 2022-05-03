Colton Underwood reveals a note he wrote to his ‘younger self’

What would Colton Underwood say to his younger self? Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood may have one of the craziest Bachelor stories in the history of all of the franchise shows. While Colton was The Bachelor, his number one woman quit the show; he jumped a wall and threatened to stop filming as well, he broke up with his remaining two women, then chased after Cassie Randolph, and they ended up together.

However, the story doesn’t end there. While they dated for quite a while, they then broke up, and Cassie filed a restraining order on Colton for stalking and harassing her. While they were able to figure that out amicably, and she dropped the order, the two didn’t reunite.

Not long after, Colton shocked the nation by coming out publicly as gay, entering the dating world, getting into a relationship with Jordan C. Brown, and then just months after, getting engaged to his now-fiance. That is a lot of change and drama going on in one person’s life.

Because of everything Colton has gone through, not just in the past few years but since he started pushing his true feelings down where he couldn’t reach them, he has posted a note on Instagram – one he wishes he could give to his younger self.

What would Colton Underwood tell his younger self if he could go back in time?

In Colton’s note to his younger self, he stated, “i know you are hurting. i know you feel alone. i know you are equally ashamed and sad. things will get better … you will find more people like you in your life. it might not seem like it now, but one day you will get to be exactly who you were born to be.”

He wrote, “since you can’t see a future in which coming out is possible, don’t make a mistake thinking there isn’t one. God will still love you and want you. until that day comes, things will be rough. in fact, you will face far more than you ever imagined.”

Older Colton talked about the fact that younger Colton will have good days and bad days. Colton suggested the good days seem like you can lie to yourself and make it through, but the bad days will be worse, where you feel like you might not be able to go on.

Colton would reveal to his younger self that he makes it through stronger than ever

He then tells his younger self, “and to make things even worse … you will do all of this publicly. the good news? you survive. you survive the pills. you survive the press. you survive ‘coming out.’”

Colton tells his younger self to be patient and be kind to himself because lessons will be learned and eventually, younger Colton will be able to see his self-worth. Even if it takes longer than he wants, he will get to a point where he is truly happy and strong in who he was meant to be.

Colton’s caption of the letter talks about his mental health struggles over the past few years and the crisis he was in as a human. He said he felt scared, misunderstood, and alone as he was coming to terms with who he really was inside.

With this being Mental Health Awareness month, Colton wants people to know that if they feel so low that they don’t see an end in sight or have no one to turn to, they are not alone. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 1-800-662-HELP.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.