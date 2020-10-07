Colton Underwood restraining order update: Judge orders him to stay away from Cassie as order is extended

Colton Underwood has to stay away from Cassie Randolph for at least another month.

Cassie’s restraining order against Colton was set to expire this week, but a judge has ordered it to be extended.

Cassie and Colton have not issued statements about the matter, as they both continue to keep everything private.

Many Bachelor fans have urged Colton to please get help, as he copes with the outcome of his split from Cassie.

Colton Underwood is forced to continue his distance from Cassie Randolph

The news of the restraining order extension came yesterday.

They were both due in court yesterday and both were represented by the lawyers. The Bachelor stars were not present.

US Weekly shared the news that a judge has extended the restraining order until November 6, adding that it was on September 11 that Cassie took legal action against Colton.

The judge extended the restraining order because of accusations that Colton was stalking and harassing her.

Colton admitted to sending unsettling text messages. He also reportedly confirmed that he was the one who had put a tracking device on her vehicle, so he knew where she was, even when he was in Colorado.

In one instance, Cassie hung out with her ex-boyfriend and Colton texted her, asking her to say hi to him.

Colton is also being accused of taking obsessive walks to Cassie’s house and hanging out in the ally behind her apartment in the middle of the night.

In a twist, Cassie filed a police report against Colton this week, even though she had the restraining order in place. The police report has to do with the tracking device from months ago.

Colton Underwood remains in hiding for now

Since the news of the restraining order surfaced in the media, Colton has stayed out of the spotlight. He has only been spotted in Los Angeles once.

Cassie shared the news of their split on Instagram in a lengthy message where she talked about how she sees him as a friend.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives,” Cassie revealed on Instagram at the time of the split, in a post that has since been deleted.

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” she wrote. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple of years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Cassie did an interview with Chris Harrison for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. Here, she denied that more was going on behind the scenes, adding that it was a bit complicated.

Chris was slammed after he revealed that both Colton and Cassie were welcome back to the Bachelor franchise. Fans were shocked and asked him to encourage Colton to get the help that he needs.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.