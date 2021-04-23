Colton Underwood introduces fans to his ‘daddy’s girl’

Colton Underwood introduced fans to his “daddy’s girl” with a new Instagram upload. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Colton Underwood introduced fans to his “daddy’s girl” via Instagram, where he and his girl posed together with a snowy backdrop behind them.

His adorable sidekick has four legs and ears that stand up straight. It’s his pooch, Zooka.

Colton smiled brightly in the selfie as Zooka sat beside him at attention.

They posed in the snow in the snap that was tagged as being taken in Colorado. It has been liked over 189,000 times thus far by Colton’s two million Instagram followers.

Colton wore a wool beanie, a two-toned fleece zipup and dark pants for the photograph.

The former Bachelor lead adopted Zooka, a German shepherd/husky/Lab mix that he previously fostered.

How long has Zooka been “daddy’s girl?”

In a since deleted Instagram photo, Colton revealed he was just going to foster the gorgeous animal. He shared a video of himself sitting beside her, reported People Magazine.

He explained that he thought he was getting a boy puppy. He later learned that he was a she and the name he picked out, Bazooka, was shortened to Zooka.

“She’s got a great demeanor and she’s very loving,” he said at the time. “I have a little bit of extra time on my hands so I can really work with her. She’s a great dog.”

“This classy, charming and beautiful girl has a heart bigger than her paws (and those things are huge!) and she won me over,’ he said.

Looking for a fresh start Colton scrubbed his Instagram clean

The reality star signaled last week he was starting a new chapter of his life by scrubbing his Instagram of all prior posts. As of right now, there are only three photos total on his Instagram feed.

His first was a series of Polaroids that were grouped together. In the caption of the snap, he claimed, “I have a lot to learn, but I have come a long way. To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you I wouldn’t be here.”

In a second image, Colton made a peace sign for the camera and wished his followers a Happy Sunday.

Following that was the image with his pooch.

On April 14, Colton came out to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in an interview where he said, “I’m gay. I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.