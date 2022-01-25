Clayton Echard’s job: What does The Bachelor star do for a living?

Clayton Echard is this season’s leading man in The Bachelor. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Viewers and fans of Bachelor Nation all know that Clayton Echard is currently this season’s leading man on the show The Bachelor, but do you know what he does for his job in the real world?

Clayton Echard’s job

Clayton works in medical sales right now, but he has hopes and goals to attain his MBA and start his own business in the future.

He went to the University of Missouri for college and got his bachelor’s degree from there in the health science field. Clayton also minored in Spanish and business while there.

Not only did he focus on his studies, with one major and two minors, he also played football for the University of Missouri Tigers.

Upon arriving at Mizzou, Clayton decided to walk on to the football team, as he did not receive a scholarship to play there. However, after seeing his work ethic, drive, determination, and talent, the university decided to put him on scholarship. In fact, the team even won the SEC Championship twice while he was there.

Viewers also know from watching this season that Clayton played a very short time in the NFL as well, for the Seattle Seahawks. However, he decided, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, that his football skills didn’t quite match his business acumen.

What does Clayton like to do in his free time?

According to ABC, in his free time, Clayton loves spending time at the lake and being with his family. His family actually has a lake house on Lake St. Louis. His mom, dad, and two younger brothers love to compete against each other playing corn hole, and Clayton also thoroughly enjoys fishing and tubing.

Clayton has mentioned many times how much he looks up to his parents and their marriage together. He wants to find that long-lasting, palpable, true love that his parents have modeled for him and his siblings over the years.

Viewers know how much Clayton wants to find true love in this season of The Bachelor. He truly seems like a genuine, sentimental, loving guy who would make any of the girls a happy wife…well, not Shanae…it remains to be seen what makes her happy since she’s mostly voiced what irritates her so far.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.