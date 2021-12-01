Clayton Echard reveals whether he found love on The Bachelor

Clayton Echard appears to have found success on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation may have just recently got a glimpse into Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but Clayton already knows how his journey ends and it seems he’s happy with the outcome.

Appearing on Good Morning America after officially being announced as the next Bachelor, despite most fans already being fully aware that he’d be the lead, Clayton spoke about his experience on the show and whether or not he finds love in the end.

Clayton Echard suggests the women on his season exceeded his expectations

On Good Morning America, Clayton gushed about his time on The Bachelor and expressed gratitude for everything he learned while on the show.

Clayton shared, “I was so incredibly honored and humbled to have had the experience, learned a lot about myself, and it has been quite the journey”

Becoming the Bachelor, Clayton revealed that he had a checklist of qualities he was looking for in a wife and he felt the women not only checked off the qualities on his list but that they were even more than he could’ve asked.

Clayton Echard says he did find love

After agreeing to be the lead, Clayton confessed that he was skeptical but, despite his doubts, his experience worked out and he seems to have struck up a love connection.

Clayton shared, “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised things worked out much different than what I had thought.”

It seems Clayton’s journey on The Bachelor will conclude with him finding the one for him as he managed to find love on the show.

Clayton Echard shared the biggest thing he learned as The Bachelor

During the interview, Clayton discussed what he’s most excited for, as well as the biggest thing he learned as the next leading man of the hit franchise.

In terms of what he’s looking forward to, Clayton expressed, “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.”

Regarding what he learned, Clayton spoke about comfortability and growing as an individual.

Clayton stated that he learned the importance of getting “comfortable with being uncomfortable and stepping out of that comfort zone.”

During his brief screen time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Clayton didn’t make much of a splash and many viewers found him to be too safe and bland. Perhaps seeing Clayton out of his comfort zone on The Bachelor will help viewers see a more compelling side of him.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3 at 8/7c on ABC.