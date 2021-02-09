Claudia Conway to appear on new season of American Idol

Claudia Conway will appear on Sunday’s episode of American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Claudia Conway, the daughter of controversial politician Kellyanne Conway, will be on the upcoming season of the reality talent competition show American Idol.

The 16-year-old just meets the age requirement to audition for the show that has made the careers of singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert.

The most recent winner is Samantha Diaz, also known as Just Sam.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Claudia’s audition was featured during a promo for the upcoming season of the show.

Claudia has been in headlines after exposing her mother on social media. Now she’s likely to gain even more attention after her stint on American Idol.

Claudia’s American Idol audition

American Idol tweeted a special promo featuring Claudia’s audition.

“You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket,” the official American Idol Twitter account wrote. “Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol.”

“She’s a social media sensation,” Ryan Seacrest raved in the promo clip.

During the promo, Claudia walked into the audition room confidently before judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

“I’m Claudia Conway. My parents are high-profile political figures,” she declared in her introduction to the judges.

The clip then cuts to Claudia getting some feedback from Katy.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“We want an American Idol,” Katy stated as Claudia nodded along.

It’s unclear whether the positive was meant positively or negatively or if it came before or after her audition.

It appears that viewers won’t have to wait long to see the social media starlet as the tweet teases her audition will be featured during the American Idol Season 19 premiere on Sunday.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

Claudia previously teased she’d be auditioning for American Idol

TMZ captured video evidence that showed Claudia auditioning for American Idol in November 2020.

“Hey, guys. I’m here on American Idol confessional,” Claudia declared in the video proving that Claudia will be interviewed and prominently featured on the show.

She then panned to the filming crew, who were visibly excited to be in her video.

“I met Ryan Seacrest today, and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that,” she continued. “Very, very nervous, but very excited.”

The politician’s daughter reportedly posted the video on TikTok.

She is quite prominent on the platform and will likely post more about American Idol if she makes it further on in the process.

Tune in to see if she secures a golden ticket and makes it to Hollywood.

American Idol Season 19 premieres on Sunday, February 14 at 8/7c on ABC.