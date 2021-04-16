Clare Crawley reveals moving plans, The Bachelorette alum relocating after ‘year-long stalker situation’

Clare Crawley has revealed moving plans after a stalker incident at her Sacramento, California home. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare Crawley has revealed plans to move from her Sacramento, California home. The Bachelorette alum is relocating after what was a “year-long” stalker situation.

In a Q&A session on Instagram which was posted to her story, Clare was asked by a fan if she was moving.

She stunned fans with her response.

“I actually don’t know how much I can or should say about this because it’s still in legal stuff,” Clare shared.

“Essentially it was like a year-long stalker situation and last month my house got broken into so yes I am in the process of moving,” the former reality television star admitted.

In an Instagram video posted in January of this year, Clare also admitted that she had received death threats after appearing on the ABC series. Some were serious enough that the police have had to come to her home to perform welfare checks every few days.

Will Clare move to New York City to be closer to Dale Moss?

Fans have speculated that Clare will relocate to New York City to be closer to Dale Moss, the man she fell hard for days into filming her Bachelorette season.

Clare has lived in Sacramento, California, for many years. Her mother currently resides in a care facility where her daily needs are met as she battles both Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The couple has been photographed in the Big Apple, where they have spent time together sightseeing. Photographs of their adventures, which included a boat ride to see The Statue of Liberty and a trip to the top of a building to enjoy the city’s vista were documented on Dale’s Instagram story.

Photos were snapped of the couple as they walked Clare’s small dog in the city.

Clare fell hard for Dale early on during her season of The Bachelorette

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley fell hard for Dale Moss a few weeks after beginning filming. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare quit filming the series a few weeks after falling in love with contestant Dale Moss.

The gorgeous blonde claimed she instantly connected with the former pro football player, who proposed after just two weeks of knowing Clare. This caused fans to speculate that the couple talked ahead of their season, a rumor both vehemently denied.

Chris Harrison, the show’s longtime host, and executive producer had a different take on the unique situation the couple was in. He shared his feelings in an interview with Maria Menounos.

“I think [Crawley] was cyber-stalking this guy and truly became infatuated with him online,” Chris said of Clare’s admission that she looked at Dale’s Instagram photos before filming.

“She had specific things she really liked about him from his Instagram. She had been in love with this guy for months, and as soon as he validated that with a warm smile and a nice smell, it was a ball game,” he said.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.