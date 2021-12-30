Clara Berghaus shares telling post after Ryan Oubre airs out his issues with their relationship

Clara Oubre expresses what she’s grateful for this year. Pic credit: Lifetime

Ryan and Clara have both used social media to share their sides of the story when it comes to their short-lived marriage and divorce.

Ryan Oubre recently aired out his thoughts in a powerful statement where he revealed the ways in which race, purpose, and contrasting values contributed to him and Clara not being the right match for one another.

Just an hour or so after Ryan shared his revealing post about Clara and the obstacles in their relationship, Clara shared a telling quote that could potentially provide insight into how she feels about Ryan’s statement.

Clara Berghaus shares quote about being judged and misunderstood

Ryan expressed feeling misunderstood in his post and the quote Clara shared expressed a similar sentiment.

The quote was first shared by Clara’s mom, Londa Berghaus, and Clara reshared it to her Instagram Stories.

The quote reads, “Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren’t your problem. You stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say don’t you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of your truth. Just keep on shining like you do.”

Clara also wrote her own words, saying, “Blessed to be closing out this year without an ounce of anger in my heart. Closer to my family than I’ve ever been. And wildly, unconditionally loved by the people who matter.”

Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

Ryan and Clara both felt blindsided

When news broke of Ryan and Clara’s divorce, many MAFS viewers were shocked, not because they thought Ryan and Clara were a good match, but because the pair had just done a revealing interview as a married couple and were in the midst of planning a vow renewal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After the divorce, Clara posted several messages and comments that suggested she was blindsided by the divorce.

In Ryan’s recent post where he broke his silence on their relationship, Ryan felt blindsided in another way. Ryan essentially expressed feeling blindsided by Clara capitalizing off the issues in their relationship for monetary gain.

Interestingly, Ryan also recently shared a telling quote of his own to his Instagram stories.

The quote from Alchemic Healing read, “Somebody is mad at you right now because you picked peace over drama and distance over disrespect.”

Pic credit: @ryanoubre/Instagram

It seems Clara and Ryan have both continued to use social media as a way to express their thoughts on the relationship and their MAFS experience in general and it remains to be seen if they’ll continue to publicly address the relationship.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.