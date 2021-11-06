Clara Berghaus says tell-all is coming, questions about Ryan Oubre marriage and divorce will be answered

MAFS Clara promises all fan’s questions will be answered. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Clara Oubre, soon to be Clara Berghaus once again, has a secret. But she won’t be keeping it for long as she promises fans a revealing tell-all is coming their way soon.

Married at First Sight Season 12’s Clara and Ryan Oubre’s sudden divorce announcement left fans with a lot of unanswered questions. But in a recent Tik Tok video, Clara promises viewers all of their questions will soon be answered.

Clara has had her now ex-husband’s last name for almost a year, despite their impending divorce and fans have been wondering why.

Clara tells all, about her tell-all

In a four-part Tik Tok video Clara posted today, she explains the entire sorted story.

It all began with an act of love as Clara in an attempt to show Ryan her commitment, changed her last name to Oubre. But between a stolen passport and a divorce five weeks later, Clara was in limbo. She told fans that her passport was stolen followed by her application for a new one not being lost just once, but twice.

Long story short, Clara was able to get her passport under her maiden name and things are finally falling into place for her to change her name back.

As she told fans the tale of her last name, she revealed that a tell-all with even more details of her and Ryan’s marriage and divorce had been filmed and she promised its reveal very shortly.

While she said she did not have an exact release date for it, she was hopeful that by 2022, all of fan’s questioned would be answered and her divorce and time on MAFS would be settled and behind her.

Clara Berghaus keeps it real

Clara and Ryan’s divorce came out of left field for fans, as last time we all checked, Ryan and Clara were venue shopping as they planned their New Year’s Eve vow renewal.

Clara explains in the video that she enjoys being transparent with fans and that even though it might have seemed like things had been left out or hidden while the show was airing, she said all the answers to those questions were coming.

She goes on to say that she enjoys sharing her life with fans and she felt that was part of the deal of agreeing to be on a reality show. She also gushed over her fans saying that she felt like she got the best support group of MAFS fans out there and that she dealt with very little criticism from viewers.

She added she was looking forward to the tell-all airing and hearing what her great group of fans had to say about it.

We feel certain we can speak for everyone in saying, we all can’t wait to hear the nitty-gritty of what went down between her and Ryan.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.