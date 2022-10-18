Clara Berghaus is stylish in red butterfly sunglasses

Clara Berghaus appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Berghaus sizzled in her latest stylish post.

The MAFS star went grunge in leather pants and a sheer top.

She added a splash of red to her black and white ensemble with her accessories and candy.

Clara’s post included several photos, with her Married at First Sight Season 12 best friend Virginia Coombs also appearing in one of the pics.

Clara shared the post with her 108k Instagram followers.

The post received several adoring comments and likes.

Clara Berghaus snaps photos with red lollipop

Clara Berghaus posed, sitting on the ground for the opening shot of her post.

The MAFS star leaned against a black surface while wearing her copper hair in two buns on top of her head, with wisps of hair framing her face.

Her face was adorned with red sunglasses, and the lenses were shaped like butterfly wings. She put a lollipop near her lips that matched the red color of her glasses.

Clara’s ensemble included a sheer white top revealing a black lined bra underneath and leather pants. She finished the look with colorful Nike sneakers, a black choker, and hoop earrings that included a butterfly design.

Clara stood up in the second slide and looked down at the ground baring her midriff and revealing her bold winged eyeliner.

She posed with friends in the following slides, including posing arm and arm with Virginia Coombs in the fourth slide.

Virginia wore a black mini dress with cherry print all over and a black pair of converse.

The post’s final slide saw Clara snapping a selfie in the mirror.

Clara captioned the post, “XO, do you ever miss me ❤️‍🔥.”

Clara Berghaus thrives on TikTok

Clara has been building her social media platforms since appearing on Married at First Sight Season 12.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Clara recently celebrated reaching a social media milestone.

One of Clara’s TikTok videos went viral and received one million likes. The milestone meant a lot to Clara, who admitted she’d never thought she could reach that social media feat.

The viral video featured Clara telling a story about how a friend catfished her.

With her social media activity gaining more and more traction, it seems fans can look forward to a lot more content from Clara in the future.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.