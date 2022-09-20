Clara Berghaus celebrates a social media milestone after viral video

Clara Berghaus’s social media presence is growing after debuting on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus has been building a name for herself on social media.

She recently celebrated a TikTok milestone.

Before Clara’s TikTok ventures, she appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Clara was married to Ryan Oubre, but the two ultimately didn’t work out.

After returning to the single life, Clara continued to engage followers via her social media platforms.

Clara has shared several engaging stories about her dating past with fans and has even gone viral.

Clara Berghaus reacts to receiving one million likes

Clara Berghaus took to her Instagram Stories to share her social media milestone.

Sharing a screenshot from one of her TikTok videos, Clara circled the number of likes she received, drawing focus to the whopping 1 million likes on the video.

Clara appeared emotional and surprised over breaking the million mark as she wrote over the photo, “a milestone I genuinely never thought I’d hit,” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

The viral video included Clara telling a story about how she was catfished by a friend, and the video garnered enough interest for her to make a part two.

While a million likes is a new milestone for Clara, her videos often receive millions of views. The video that gained one million likes currently has 11.1 million views.

Other videos of Clara’s have received one to three million views.

Clara’s TikTok following seems to be growing as she has 146.2k followers on the site, which is thousands more than her 108k followers on Instagram.

Total, Clara has received 3.7 million likes on her TikTok videos, so it remains to be seen if she’ll be focusing more on building her TikTok presence.

Clara Berghaus remains besties with Virginia Coombs

Clara and Virginia Coombs were both married to strangers on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Clara and Virginia said yes to staying married to their MAFS husbands on Decision Day; however, they divorced their spouses shortly after.

Clara and Virginia maintained their strong bond, and both expressed feeling that their friendship made the tumultuous Married at First Sight experience worth it.

The ladies are even rejoining the dating scene together as they announced their joint Bumble account and hopes of finding two guy best friends to date.

