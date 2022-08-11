Christmas Abbott reveals that her missing aunt has passed away

Big Brother 19 and Big Brother 22 featured Christmas Abbott. Pic credit: CBS

Christmas Abbott updated her followers and Big Brother fans with the sad news that her aunt has passed away.

Earlier this month, Christmas revealed that her aunt had gone missing, sharing that it had happened after a stop at a gas station.

Taking to her Instagram page tonight, Christmas shared a very sad update that they had found her Aunt Betty.

“My Aunt Betty was found in her truck in a ravine. Sadly, she didn’t survive the crash,” Christmas began an Instagram post.

“Thank you for all of the efforts and prayers to search for her. It’s a tragic situation. I am grateful she was able to spend the last year with her sister, my momma and was living a happier life,” Christmas continued.

Christmas closed out her post by writing, “She attended my wedding and saw all of her family that she hadn’t seen in years. She was able to meet other members of the family that she had never met in person. Betty had the time of her life with that coming together and I am so thankful for that. My heart hurts.”

Christmas shares the sad news with a photo of her aunt

On the evening of Wednesday, August 10, Christmas shared that her Aunt Betty had not survived a crash.

Big Brother vet Christmas Abbott shared that her aunt died. Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

Big Brother vet Christmas Abbott shared a picture with her aunt. Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

Big Brother alums share their thoughts with Christmas

Quite a few Big Brother alums have left messages of support on the posts that Christmas made on social media. They include Kat Dunn from BB21, Kevin Schlehuber from BB19, and Christie Murphy from BB21.

Big Brother vets left messages of support for Christmas and her family. Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

For fans who hadn’t heard the news, Christmas Abbott got married to Memphis Garrett recently. The couple met as members of the BB22 cast, and they began dating shortly after their season on the show ended.

