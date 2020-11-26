Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are still ‘working’ on their relationship after quarantine romance

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller were the big Bachelor hookup during quarantine in 2020.

While Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s romance also blossomed during the quarantine, they were open and honest about everything.

But Chris and Victoria hooked up in private, and they didn’t share any details with fans.

In fact, it would take months before Victoria would confirm the romance with the world.

But after a few short months, she explained that they had broken up. Throughout their relationship, it was only Victoria who had shared her perspective.

That is – until now.

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller haven’t shut the door entirely on their romance

Chris stopped by the Almost Famous podcast and opened up about why he didn’t share much about his romance with Victoria.

“Relationships are hard enough, you know?” the former Bachelor star revealed. “Some things are best left unsaid.”

However, he had nothing but great things to say about Victoria, sharing that they are still working on things.

“She’s a great person,” he explained. “We’re still working on things, and I’m just trying to be a farmer.”

At the time of the split, Victoria revealed that while she really liked him, she didn’t see herself as a farmer’s wife right now. She would love to be with him, but settling down in Iowa didn’t seem appealing to her at the time.

And Chris doesn’t seem too keen on going back on The Bachelor to find love either, saying he’s too old for the role.

“It’s nice to watch other guys go through it and it was a great experience, but it’s not something that I have a huge desire to do,” Chris explained.

“I don’t think anybody would want me to do it, anyway. It was a great experience, something I’m thankful that I got to be a part of. And at this point, it’s just nice to not be.”

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller kept their romance private for months

It’s interesting that Chris is saying that they are working on their relationship. Victoria did reveal she was really happy when she finally confirmed the romance after a few months.

When she spoke out about the split with Nick Viall, she revealed she hadn’t completely closed the door on the romance. That’s when she said that she just didn’t see herself as a farmer’s wife – right now.

Maybe they are keeping the romance alive for now to see what could happen once COVID-19 loses its grip on the country.

