Victoria Fuller opens up about dating Chris Soules after The Bachelor: ‘We’re really happy’

Peter Weber isn’t the only Bachelor star that moved on fast and found love after the show ended. Victoria Fuller, who came in third place on his season, has also found a serious relationship since filming ended, and she’s also keeping it in Bachelor Nation.

For months, rumors circulated that Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules were dating.

Clues have popped up on social media during their visits, but it was only recently that the pair confirmed that they are together and that this relationship is getting really serious.

Now, Victoria has spoken out about finding love with Chris just months after filming The Bachelor with Peter Weber, and it’s pretty clear that she loves dating the Season 19 Bachelor alum.

Victoria Fuller opens up about dating Chris Soules

Victoria Fuller’s relationship with Chris Soules isn’t exactly new. It was back in April that Victoria was spotted in Iowa with Chris, sparking relationship rumors and oh, so many questions.

Now, Victoria has confessed that she and Chris have been dating for four months now, meaning that the timeline certainly adds up.

She told PEOPLE, “We’re really happy. The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!”

Victoria also revealed that she met Chris through Kelsey Weier, who she competed with on The Bachelor for Peter Weber’s heart and lives in Iowa.

It turns out that Kelsey encouraged Victoria to go after Chris Soules, telling her, “I think he’s single and he’s very attractive, you should talk to him.”

Here’s how Victoria and Chris connected

Victoria Fuller’s story of how she met Chris Soules contradicts what Chris Harrison claimed, saying that Chris slid into her DMs.

Instead, she said, “He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected. Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded.”

Victoria and Chris ended up meeting in person in April, just as Monsters & Critics previously reported. It turns out that their first meetup went well, and the rest is history.

“I think we were both really nervous,” Victoria explained. “But it wasn’t awkward. It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, ‘I really like him!’ I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other’s company.”

While Victoria and Chris are now in a serious, committed relationship, she also revealed that she still plans to move either to Nashville or Los Angeles.

She also said that, so far, having a long-distance relationship hasn’t been a problem for them.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return to ABC in January 2021.