Chris Harrison rumored to join Season 30 cast of Dancing with the Stars

Chris Harrison is rumored to be a part of the cast of the 30th season of DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is rumored to be on the shortlist of stars that will join Dancing With the Stars‘ milestone Season 30.

If this is true, it will be the first time Chris has appeared on camera since he hosted the 25th season of The Bachelor, which starred Matt James.

Shortly after Matt’s season, Chris announced that he and the series had parted ways. This came on the heels of a discussion with Rachel Lindsay on the television series Extra, where he defended former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Chris would apologize for his commentary, but the damage was done. Bachelor Nation was split in their feelings, and the host took a leave of absence from the most recent season of The Bachelorette before he left the series for good. In place of Chris, former Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in to guide Katie Thurston in her journey to find love.

Dancing With the Stars has a long history of inviting former Bachelor Nation stars to participate in the performance series. A source told Radar Online that Chris was approached to be a contestant, though he initially thought it was for a hosting job.

“He was a little upset when he realized Tyra [Banks] wanted him as a contestant,” they followed up, “but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say no.”

While it has not been announced just who would appear this season, there are rumors aplenty that put Chris smack dab in the middle of the fun as a ballroom dancer.

Would Chris Harrison be a good fit for DWTS?

It appears that Chris might be a great fit for the reality competition dance series, which has a reputation for helping those stars undergoing some personal struggles redeem themselves in the public eye.

Chris Harrison could soon take to the DWTS ballroom floor. Here he poses with show vets Robert Herjavec and Alfonso Ribeiro. Pic credit: ABC

“After the way he left The Bachelor, it has not been easy for Chris to find a new gig right away. This is why something like Dancing With The Stars might work. It will give Chris a chance to change his narrative from the white guy who made insensitive racial remarks to reminding everyone why they fell in love with Chris in the first place,” said a source to Radar Online.

“Plus, returning to ABC, a network he called home for 20 years, means he could win the whole show,” noted the same source.

Who else is rumored to join the cast of DWTS this season?

Other former high-profile stars are also rumored to take a twirl on the ballroom floor for the 30th season of DWTS, hosted and produced by Tyra Banks.

Also reportedly in talks is current Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams, her fiance Zac Clark, yoga and health advocate Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, country singer LeeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman, and Brian Austin Green, who is currently dating DWTS pro, Sharna Burgess. These names were revealed in an article published by Parade Magazine.

Also reported to be a part of the cast is Tyler Cameron, as per an earlier report by Monsters and Critics.

Dancing with the Stars is set to begin on Monday, September 20, 2021 on ABC.