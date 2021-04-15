Chris Harrison returns to Instagram after 2-month hiatus to address Colton Underwood coming out

Chris Harrison has returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus to show his support for former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor host and producer Chris Harrison has returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus to address the news that Colton Underwood has come out as gay.

Chris shared a casual photograph of Colton and himself. They sat next to one another underneath a cabana in front of a stunning outdoor pool.

Colton donned a checkered shirt and black pants. Chris wore a blue shirt and dark trousers. Both smiled brightly for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In his caption, Chris showed his support for his friend, who starred on the the 23rd season of the ABC reality dating series.

Chris wrote, “Very proud of you today Colton Underwood. Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend.”

This post came hours after Colton revealed in an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that he had finally come to peace with his sexuality.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Chris has been absent from Instagram

This is the first post that Chris has shared since issuing a public apology on the social media site after an interview with Rachel Lindsay for the television show Extra went awry.

On February 10, Chris and Rachel discussed photographs that had come to light of Rachael Kirkconnell which were deemed racially insensitive.

Rachel has been vocal in holding the franchise accountable when it comes to issues regarding race. After she urged the series to diversify, Matt James was named The Bachelor’s first Black male lead.

During their discussion, Chris and Rachel agreed it would be best if Rachael spoke out about this topic herself. He agreed with Rachel that while the photos did not shine the best light on the contestant, he stood by his comments that over time, perspectives can change on certain things.

During their talk, Chris believed Rachael deserved “compassion” after images surfaced where she was dressed as a Native American person and attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball in college.

The Bachelor fans reacted to the new photo

After receiving backlash for his remarks, the host announced on Instagram he would take a step back from the franchise to “try to evolve and be a better man.”

A series of two posts shared on February 10 and 13 were the last comments he made on the social media site.

Fans were happy to see Chris return to Instagram to speak out in support of his friend.

Fans spoke in support of Chris Harrison’s comment regarding Colton Underwood’s coming out as gay. Pic credit: Instagram

“Chris you are missed! The show without you is absolutely nothing. Blessings to you in whatever path you decide,” wrote one fan.

“Chris you’re a stand up guy and I’m glad that bachelor nation or some will allow this to be what it is…Colton got brave enough to be true to himself,” claimed a second follower.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.