Chris Harrison is moving to Texas — Is he leaving behind The Bachelor host role after two decades?

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison is scaring everyone who watches the franchise.

This week, he shared some personal news, revealing that he’s leaving California in favor of his native Texas.

Immediately, the question surfaced – does this mean that he’s leaving his job as the host of The Bachelor franchise shows after two decades?

However, when you are Chris Harrison, you can live in one state and film several television shows in another state – no problem.

Chris Harrison is relocating to Texas with his girlfriend

Even though it is true that Chris is leaving California, he isn’t ready to quit his job as the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Page Six first shared the story mid-week this week, wondering whether this rumor meant that he was leaving the franchise.

The report claimed that Chris was building a new home for himself and his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima. The home is reportedly being built in Barton Creek.

Chris is from Dallas and his son attends the Texas Christian College in Fort Worth

That same day, TMZ reported that Chris is not leaving his duties with The Bachelor. He is simply relocating and will be traveling a lot during production. Chris has reportedly also struck a deal with a local brewery.

Since there is so much traveling involved with The Bachelor production anyway, living in Dallas may not be a big deal for him as he’s often on a plane to international locations to film the show.

Chris Harrison isn’t ready to leave the franchise yet

The franchise was expected to grow in 2020 prior to the pandemic. Not only did the network launch a Bachelor-like show with a musical twist, but the network has also teased a senior version of the show. With the pandemic, that show was put on hold indefinitely, but it was something Chris was excited about.

Chris does seem proud of the franchise for finally casting the first person of color as the lead for The Bachelor. He’s proud of a show making history with Matt James starring as The Bachelor for the upcoming season.

Back in August, he left the set in La Quinta and traveled to Texas to help his son get started at college. He had to quarantine by the time he got back, but now, he’s ready to relocate to Texas with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.