Cheryl Burke net worth: How much is Dancing with the Stars pro worth

Cheryl Burke on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pic credit: NBC

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence in February.

In March, Lawrence responded to the filing and agreed with most of what Cheryl put in her filing. This included the prenup agreement.

Both are successful in their own vocations, with Cheryl a professional dancer who is the longest-reigning pro in Dancing with the Stars history.

Matthew is a successful actor who got his start on Boy Meets World.

However, Matthew asked for one thing in particular. He wants Cheryl to pay all court costs.

That has made some people wonder how much Cheryl Burke is worth.

What is Cheryl Burke’s net worth?

Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer who has a net worth of $3 million thanks to her work as a professional dancer, model, and television host.

Cheryl became famous thanks to Dancing with the Stars and much of her net worth is thanks to that show.

Cheryl was born in 1984 in California and began training for ballet when she was four. When she turned 11, she began training in ballroom dancing with a specialty in Latin styles.

When she graduated high school, she began to enter dance competitions and in 2005 she was named the World Cup Professional Rising Star Latin Champion, the Ohio State Ball Rising Star Latin Champion, and the San Francisco Latin Champion.

That was also the year that a talent scout found her and had her audition for Dancing with the Stars. She joined the team and started working there in its second season.

Her first partner was Drew Lachey, they won the competition in her debut year, and the rest is history. She then won in her second season as well, with Emmitt Smith as her partner.

Cheryl Burke has now been on Dancing with the Stars longer than any other pro.

How else did Cheryl Burke make her met worth?

Not only did Cheryl Burke star on Dancing with the Stars on television, but she also went out on tour with the series. Her first three tours saw her partner with Drew Lachey.

Outside of Dancing with the Stars, Cheryl appeared in TV shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, I Can Do That, and Dance Moms.

She appeared in commercials for brands like Sargento Cheese, Depend Silhouette briefs, and Impress nails. She also used these partnerships to donate money to Dress for Success in the sum of $50,000.

Cheryl Burke also wrote a book called Dancing Lessons in 2011.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.