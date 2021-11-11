Chelsea Vaughn interested in Michelle Young’s men — Abigail Heringer says she’ll be her wingwoman

Chelsea Vaughn shoots her shot with Michelle Young’s men. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn has attempted to find love on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and now she might be interested in finding love with the men on this season of The Bachelorette.

Chelsea has been tuning in and sharing her thoughts on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and she recently shared a humorous video about the fine men this season.

The video featured Chelsea’s good friend and beloved BIP star Abigail Heringer, who expressed her readiness to support Chelsea in shooting her shot with The Bachelorette Season 18 men.

Chelsea Vaughn may not be ‘done dating Bachelor men’

In a TikTok video, Chelsea Vaughn sits outside with Abigail Heringer while she mouths the words to a popular audio clip.

The audio clip features a woman talking and then abruptly ending the conversation when she sees a fine man approaching.

Chelsea wrote text over the video that reads, “Me: I’m done dating Bachelor men,” and then, as the audio gets flirtatious, she and Abigail pretend to notice Michelle Young’s men as the text switches to, “*enter Michelle’s men.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Several stars from The Bachelor franchise commented under Chelsea’s comedic video with amused responses and agreement about the men’s attractiveness this season.

Abigail also commented on the video and, like a true friend, stated, “I’ll be your wingwoman any day,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn changes her tune after vowing to never return to Bachelor in Paradise

Chelsea’s video provides an update to her stance on dating within the franchise.

After being caught in a dramatic love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise and leaving the island single, Chelsea had shared a video declaring that she would never go back to Bachelor in Paradise.

It seemed Chelsea desired to try and find love away from reality television and The Bachelor franchise, but Michelle’s men might have changed her outlook now.

This wouldn’t be the first time Chelsea has vocalized her interest in a man from The Bachelorette.

During Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Chelsea shared a tweet expressing her interest in fan-favorite Andrew Spencer.

When a fan commented on their eagerness to marry Andrew S, the striking model stated that her legs were longer. Therefore, she’d be able to get to Andrew faster.

Unafraid to shoot her shot, perhaps Chelsea will make a love connection with one of the fine men on Michelle’s season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.