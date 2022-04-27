Chelsea Vaughn channels Bridgerton in classy photo

Chelsea Vaughn poses with a drink. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn is known for her beauty and fashion sense.

Whether rocking lingerie or an evening gown, Chelsea knows how to put her best features on display, and her recent post did just that.

Chelsea’s latest outfit also saw her drawing connections to Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.

Chelsea Vaughn poses in a jewel-toned top

Chelsea Vaughn took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a beautiful wine-colored top that complimented her complexion.

The slender model posed by a bar stacked with bottles as she elegantly held a glass in one hand while placing her other hand on the counter.

Chelsea wore a fancy cropped top that featured a ruched bodice and billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves. On the bottom, Chelsea wore a pair of faded dark jeans.

Chelsea accessorized the look with a pair of earrings, a delicate necklace, and a sparkling ring.

The pretty look made Chelsea think of the popular Netflix show Bridgerton, which takes place in the Regency Era of the 1800s.

Chelsea captioned the post, “It’s giving modern day Bridgerton.”

Bachelor Nation stars praise Chelsea Vaughn’s ‘Bridgerton’ style

Chelsea’s post caught Bachelor Nation’s attention, with several of Chelsea’s The Bachelor Season 25 costars flocking to the comments section.

Chelsea’s friend and fellow fashionista Kit Keenan commented, “and we are living for it.”

Referencing a popular quote from Bridgerton, Chelsea replied to Kit, “I burn for you.”

Anna Redman was here for Chelsea’s outfit, writing, “And I love it.”

MJ Snyder also commented under the post, writing, “Gorg.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn says Bachelor in Paradise stars are not encouraged to get drunk

On her Instagram stories, Chelsea recently allowed fans to ask her any questions they have regarding reality television and The Bachelor.

One fan wanted to know if castmates are encouraged to drink and get drunk, particularly on Bachelor in Paradise.

While many castmates can often be spotted with a drink in hand during The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, Chelsea revealed that they were not encouraged to get drunk. In fact, producers even push for the opposite.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chelsea shared that there used to be contestants who could ‘go hard’ with drinking, but there are now more drinking limits and restrictions in place.

Chelsea Vaughn continues to be candid about her experience on The Bachelor, and time will tell what she reveals about the franchise next.

