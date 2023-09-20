Chef Tzarina shares the real reason Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion isn’t happening

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has come to a close without a reunion for the second season in a row.

Despite Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under gaining new fame, the cast didn’t come together to rehash the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season.

This has become a common thing, with only two reunions taking place in the past year in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Med Season 7 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 each had reunion shows.

However, Below Deck Season 10, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure did not, with very little explanation given to fans.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

It turns out there’s a very good reason the Northern Sun crew didn’t have a reunion.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph shared the real reason a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion isn’t happening

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tzarina gave Below Deck Down Under fans the truth behind why there wasn’t a reunion.

“I think the biggest question I’ve been asked is, ‘Is there going to be a reunion?’ And sadly not. I just think so many things went on that season,” she shared in a video.

The chef admitted that the lack of a reunion has everything to do with Margot Sisson and what happened with Luke Jones this season.

“It would just be too hectic, and I think we’re trying to keep the Luke and Laura situation out of it to protect Margot, which I think is fair enough, and we should all respect that. But yeah, unfortunately, no reunion,” Tzarina expressed.

There’s no question that not having a reunion is disappointing for Below Deck Down Under fans. However, it’s easy to understand why the cast would not want to trigger Margot.

this cheffy and margot reunion had me cheesin :’) #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/Ooq9mjzgw3 — LaLa Ingalls Wilder’s Puffbar (@lilfamilyvan) September 4, 2023

Why have other Below Deck shows not had a reunion?

As mentioned above, this marks the fourth time in the past year that a Below Deck show hasn’t had a reunion show.

The lack of reunion shows kicked off with Below Deck Down Under Season 1. Brittini Burton admitted she felt there wasn’t a reunion because of Peacock, but the cast wasn’t given a specific reason.

Alissa Humber from Below Deck Season 10 shared that scheduling issues were why the cast didn’t have a reunion.

There was no reason or even mention of a reunion after Below Deck Adventure Season 1 ended. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it looks like fans aren’t getting a second season of Below Deck Adventure, so no reunion kind of makes sense now.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has confirmed there isn’t a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion, and now it has fans buzzing about Season 3.

Next up for Below Deck fans is Below Deck Med Season 8!

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.