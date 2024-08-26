Chef Johnathan Shillingford calls working with Captain Sandy Yawn an ‘honor’ amid Below Deck Med drama

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford has received Captain Sandy Yawn’s wrath more than once on Below Deck Med Season 9.

The latest incident involved Jono serving food that could have killed a guest.

Captain Sandy unleashes on the chef because of the nearly-deadly situation, which could have been prevented if Jono paid attention to the preference sheet.

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Captain Sandy shaded Jono and his cooking and admitted she had a backup chef ready.

The latter was something Below Deck Med fans knew, but Jono didn’t until he watched the season play back.

However, despite what he has seen, Jono has not changed his opinion of Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Med’s Chef Johnathan Shillingford calls working with Captain Sandy Yawn an ‘honor’

Speaking with TV Insider, Jono opened up about his relationship with the captain during and after filming Below Deck Med.

“I haven’t had much interaction with her after the show. I think during the show I was in a work environment, I was very professional and kept it very respectful. She was a as well. There were multiple times she was very supportive,” he expressed.

Jono mentioned how Captain Sandy supported him after he told the crew never to wake him. The Bravo personality insisted things get edited out, but there were plenty of times he felt the captain had his back.

Jono insists it was his honor to work with the infamous captain.

“I maintain it was an honor working with her. As a feminist, I’m from a family of women who are trailblazers in their careers. She was my first captain ever. Can you imagine? That was really special. Regardless of what she said that may have thrown shade on me or not, I maintain I think it was an honor,” Jono told TV Insider.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford reacts to Captain Sandy Yawn’s Watch What Happens Live shade

Season 9 of Below Deck Med is winding down, which has given Jono time to reflect on some things that have happened on and off-screen. Captain Snady dissing his cooking on WWHL was one of the situations he took time to think about.

Last week, he was asked about the shade when he told Us Weekly he didn’t think what she said was a diss.

“The comments she said on WWHL — which I only saw bits of — that’s like asking a pilot to fly better. For me it’s like, ‘OK, sure. Everyone can improve.’ I improve every day,” he shared with the outlet.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford seems to have taken his Below Deck Med experience and criticism all in stride. Here’s hoping we get a Below Deck Med reunion to hear more.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.