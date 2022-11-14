Charrisse Jackson-Jordan net worth: Here’s how the RHOP star made her money

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was married to NBA star Eddie Jordan. Pic credit: @1charrisse/Instagram

As Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan once said, “If I don’t know who you are, then you’re not worth knowing.”

Well, who is Jackson-Jordan?

According to her Bravo bio, the reality star – who was an original cast member on the Potomac franchise, but hasn’t been a full-time Housewife since the second season – “has a reputation that precedes her in the elite Potomac social circle.”

Jackson-Jordan moved to Maryland with then-husband Eddie Jackson in 2003, when he was a professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards. The couple has two children: Jackson, 24, and Skylar, 22.

They divorced in 2017 after 20 years of marriage. The children split their time between Potomac, where Charrisse still lives, and New Jersey, where Eddie coaches college basketball.

Charrisse’s “number one priority,” per her Bravo bio, “has always been and will always be her children… no nannies, period.”

When her schedule allows, Charrisse also enjoys shopping, socializing, and travel. The “ultimate social butterfly,” she is also well-known for her extravagant parties and charity events, connecting the “Who’s Who of the DC area.”

RHOP star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan: What is her net worth?

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is a woman of many talents. Once vice president of the NBA Wives’ Association, Jackson-Jordan is also known as a prominent philanthropist in the DC area, who has raised millions of dollars for various charities.

Jackson-Jordan also, as she told Bravo last year, dabbles in stand-up comedy. In the same interview, Charrisse also mentioned getting her real estate license, sharing that her ultimate career goal would be to open a “champagne lounge.”

As of the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Jackson-Jordan’s at roughly $8 million.

This number reflects her role on the Real Housewives, her hosting work and various other gigs.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan returns to RHOP

Jackson-Jordan was an original cast member on RHOP when the franchise premiered in 2016.

After the second season, Jackson-Jordan scaled back her role on the show to “friend of the Housewives” while she finalized her divorce.

Now, after a three-season hiatus, Jackson-Jordan is back on Bravo in an official “friend of” role. Whether or not Charrisse will return to full Housewife status remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Potomac, which returned to Bravo October 9, is currently in its seventh season.

RHOP airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.