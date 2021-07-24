Charlie Lynch on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Charlie Lynch on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Charlie Lynch is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Charlie will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Charlie Lynch on Love Island?

One of the new guys is Charlie Lynch.

Charlie is a 30-year-old trucking company owner from Houston, TX.

According to his LinkedIn account, he is the CEO of Big Red Trucking Enterprises LLC in Houston.

Charlie graduated from American Public University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Systems.

According to his Instagram bio, he is also a fitness model.

How can you follow Charlie Lynch on Instagram?

You can follow Charlie Lynch on Instagram at @charlieee00.

In his Love Island USA post Instagram account, close friend @bbpitt26 wrote, “Charlie is looking for love on the 3rd season of @loveislandusa !🏖 His friends and family are so excited to watch him heat up Hawaii 🔥 Be sure to tune into @cbstv, and get ready to VOTE.”

Charlie is also the oldest person on Love Island USA, and he posted he just turned 30 in June.

He also seems to love the water and appears to be a sportsman, saying “Imma live my life.”

Charlie has over 100,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Charlie find love with on Love Island USA?

Charlie will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Charlie hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Charlie ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.