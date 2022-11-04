Chantel Everett wishes a bottle of rosé would ‘fix my entire life’

Chantel Everett expressed her feelings to a bottle of rose. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has been going through a very significant time in her life as she in the midst of a nasty divorce from her husband of more than five years, Pedro Jimeno.

With that said, Chantel let her feelings be known through an expressive video involving her talking to a bottle of rose about her problems.

In the video, Chantel appeared with her hair in a side part with either a filter or a layer of foundation over her face while keeping her eye makeup limited to mascara.

Chantel’s lips looked glossy as she stared sad-looking into the camera before pulling a bottle of rosé from outside the frame to right in front of her.

A voiceover then came over the video that said, “You better fix my entire life you little s**t.”

All the while, Chantel was mouthing the thought while talking to the bottle. She did not offer a caption for the short video.

Chantel Everett has been putting on a brave face amid her pending divorce

Right before Season 4 of The Family Chantel premiered, both Pedro and Chantel became social media silent and deleted any recent trace of one another off their pages.

Once the season began and viewers saw that Chantel and Pedro’s marriage was headed in a bad direction, Chantel started speaking out and speaking up for herself after Pedro threw shade at her on the show.

When official news broke of the couple’s divorce, both Pedro and Chantel started posting unbothered selfies and tried to show that they were living their best lives after breaking up.

After the social media hiatus, Chantel is back to being one of the 90 Day stars who post the most on Instagram.

Chantel has been nominated for Reality Royalty at the ARTAS Awards

Premiering soon is the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards and Chantel is up for the title of Reality Royalty.

The award is, “presented to the most notable star/stars in Reality Television each year.”

Another contender in the running is Chantel’s estranged husband Pedro as the pair have been nominated separately.

Also running against them from the 90 Day franchise are Darcey and Stacey Silva who have been jointly nominated. The Silva twins have their own spinoff with three seasons, Darcey & Stacey.

