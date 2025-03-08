Chantel Everett sparks relationship rumors as she gets flirty with female rapper

Chantel Everett‘s recent online activity has 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads regarding her relationship status.

Since splitting from her husband, Pedro Jimeno, Chantel is ready to find love again.

The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Chantel on reality TV, she had traveled to Greece to find a new man.

Admittedly, Chantel was “single and ready to mingle” and thought she’d hit the jackpot when she met a Greek soccer player named Giannis Varouxakis.

Although Chantel and Giannis shared intense chemistry and remained in contact after the show, their long-distance relationship didn’t last.

Now, it appears that Chantel may have found love again, this time with a woman.

Chantel and her ‘girlfriend’ exchange flirty comments online

On Instagram, @90dayfiance_alexa posted a video of a woman named Ashley Kotera Bowen rapping one of the singles from her upcoming album, which contains quite a few sexually charged lyrics.

In text over a photo of Chantel’s Instagram bio photo, the 90 Day Fiance blogger wrote, “Chantel’s girlfriend. Get it girl!”

In the comments section of the post, dated February 18, Chantel responded to Ashely’s upload with a series of sweat droplet emojis.

Ashley replied to Chantel’s comment with emojis of her own: one zany face emoji and one praying hands emoji.

Chantel and Ashley exchange comments on Instagram. Pic credit: @akbowenofficial/Instagram

Then, on February 22, Chantel and Ashley conversed in the comments section of another one of Ashley’s posts.

Once again, Chantel conveyed her message in the comments using emojis, and Ashley showed her appreciation with her reply.

“Ahhhhh Thank you very much!! I can’t wait to make more music after this!💥,” she wrote.

Chantel continues to comment on Ashley’s posts. Pic credit: @akbowenofficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans are curious if Chantel and Ashley are a couple

In another one of Ashley’s posts, dated February 27, she received some comments from followers who seemingly had heard the rumors she and Chantel were dating.

“Was this song inspired by Chantel?” asked one Instagram user.

90 Day Fiance fans are curious whether Ashley and Chantel are an item. Pic credit: @akbowenofficial/Instagram

A second commenter asked, “Is this [Chantel’s] girlfriend?”

In addition to the back-and-forth comments on Instagram, Chantel recently shared one of Ashley’s Instagram Reels to her own Instagram Story, adding more fuel to the rumors.

Chantel posted one of Ashley’s Reels in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel reportedly began dating a woman while filming a 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Chantel hasn’t mentioned dating a woman on social media. But as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chantel reportedly got involved in a lesbian relationship while filming a rumored 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day House, which is purportedly being filmed in Mexico.

According to a Redditor, Chantel first hooked up with one of her female castmates, Jeniffer Tarazona.

Supposedly, Jeniffer and Chantel kissed, although another 90 Day Fiance blogger, @Shabootydotcom, stated their romantic interaction “may have just been for the cameras and nothing serious.”

Also, according to the Redditor, Chantel became romantically involved with one of the new female cast members by the end of filming.

Could the mystery woman have been Chantel’s current rumored girlfriend, Ashley?

It’s still unclear since Chantel has been tip-toeing around the presumptions online.

And, since there is no official word whether 90 Day House is actually in production, it’s tough to say whether Chantel’s suppositious relationship is the real deal or simply hearsay.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.