Chantel Everett shows off Pedro Jimeno’s two-piece outfit on vacation

Chantel Everett shared a picture where Pedro Jimeno was wearing a stylish two-piece outfit. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation and are both also apparently enjoying Pedro’s fashion on the trip.

Chantel shared a picture of Pedro and two of their friends posing where Pedro was dressed in a fresh two-piece tropical outfit.

Pedro looked serious while sporting the bold outfit and his two friends were not dressed as flashy.

Chantel Everett took a picture of Pedro Jimeno in a two-piece outfit

Pedro and Chantel are living it up in Hawaii with friends and it looks like Pedro’s wild two-piece outfit matches the theme of the tropical trip.

In Chantel’s Instagram story, she posted the picture of Pedro next to their two friends and he stood out.

Pedro was wearing a yellow two-piece short set that looked like it had a tropical pattern all over it.

Pedro posed with arms crossed and partnered the outfit with sandals.

Chantel shared a picture of Pedro and his wild outfit. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Pedro does not post pictures of himself often and Chantel’s Instagram has a lot of activity but it is rarely about her and Pedro specifically, so this photo of Pedro is rare.

Pedro Jimeno’s Season 3 of The Family Chantel storyline proved to be manufactured

After Season 3 of The Family Chantel wrapped up, a photo surfaced that disproved Pedro’s narrative of the season.

Pedro had gone down to his home country of the Dominican intending to find his father who abandoned him, his sister Nicole and his mom and confronting him about it.

To get closer to his dad and find out more information, he met up with his half-brothers who he said he never met. On-screen, viewers saw their emotional alleged first meeting.

The picture that circulated was of Pedro, Chantel, and Nicole partying with Pedro’s half-brothers in 2014 which means that his storyline was at least in part made up.

No one from The Family Chantel or the 90 Day network has addressed the picture and what it means for the show going forward, so having a fourth season in the works remains very questionable.

Up until now, the hit spinoff has been popular among 90 Day viewers who have enjoyed not only Chantel and Pedro’s relationship but also both of their family’s drama.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.