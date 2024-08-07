Chanel Ayan bashed for throwing shade at Melissa Gorga again: ‘It’s getting weird’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are coming to the defense of Melissa Gorga as Chanel Ayan throws shade at her again.

The Dubai Housewife is friends with Teresa Giudice and has taken a dislike to Melissa because of that.

A few weeks ago, Melissa clapped back at Chanel on her podcast, On Display, noting that the newbie was going after her for clout.

However, Chanel wasn’t quite done with Missy G because she mentioned her again during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance with Andy Cohen.

Melissa doesn’t need to clap back this time because fans are already coming to her defense.

People are blasting Chanel on social media and calling her “weird” for constantly bashing the RHONJ star.

RHODubai star Chanel Ayan throws more shade at Melissa Gorga

To be fair, the WWHL team deserves some backlash for even mentioning Melissa while Chanel was a guest on the late-night show.

The RHODubai star was asked to say three nice things about Melissa during a shady game.

She mentioned Teresa Giudice in her response and threw shade at Melissa’s store Envy by MG.

“She’s the sister-in-law of Teresa,” said Chanel. “She’s married to Teresa’s brother, and she has a business called Why Be Envious.”

RHONJ fans drag Chanel on social media in defense of Melissa

The clip on the WWHL Instagram page has racked up thousands of likes and comments.

Chanel’s remark amused some people, but several others trashed the RHODubai star for being rude to Melissa again.

“Ayan darling that’s not nice. I guess u are scared of Tre that’s why u said those things about MG. You know Tre will come for u,” someone commented.

“Ayan my girl but it’s getting weird,” noted someone else. “Melissa has virtually done nothing to her to warrant this behavior. All this energy just because her ‘friend’ Teresa hates Melissa?”

“I like Ayan, but this is a complete reach! Smh! Teresa is nobody’s friend. I’d take Melissa over her any day,” another commenter said.

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

“She’s a hater and her show is probably the least watched franchise. Have a seat boo,” one WWHL viewer exclaimed.

“Chanel’s allegiance to Theresa is gross,” added someone else.

What do you think of Chanel Ayan’s constant shade at Melissa Gorga? Tell us who you’re siding with in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.