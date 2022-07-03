Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner took home $250,000

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast was full of energy. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner emerged from a winter season that was extremely contentious and packed with drama. And not all of that drama took place inside of the Big Brother house, either.

In February 2022, CBS brought back its celebrity version of Big Brother, giving fans of the genre something interesting to watch instead of the Winter Olympics.

Eleven celebrities were brought in to compete in a 29-day season was spread across 15 episodes.

People from sports, television, YouTube, music, modeling, and even the UFC signed up to compete for a $250,000 prize.

Who was the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner?

Teddi Mellencamp (Real Housewives), Mirai Nagasu (figure skater), Chris Kattan (comedian), Chris Kirkpatrick (singer), Shanna Moakler (model), Carson Kressley (reality TV), Lamar Odom (NBA), Todd Bridges (TV), and Cynthia Bailey (reality TV) were the nine people eliminated along the way.

American Idol and YouTube star Todrick Hall and UFC mixed martial artist Miesha Tate were the final two celebrities left standing after a dramatic Celebrity Big Brother 3 season. By a vote of 7-1 by the CBB3 jury, Miesha Tate became the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner.

A lot of Big Brother alums from the summer and celebrity versions of the show have been in the news lately.

CBB3 cast member Shanna Moakler even shared a nude photo as a way to welcome the summer.

Former Big Brother 22 houseguests Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett just got married. They had been invited back to play as part of the BB22 cast, but now they are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

And Big Brother 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C are expecting a baby. The former showmance got engaged at the end of their season and are about to increase their family number.

That’s not the only Big Brother baby that’s on the way, as Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting another child. The couple met as part of the BB19 cast and they have been very busy making babies.

For the fans looking for more content from the show, the Big Brother 24 schedule has been laid out for Summer 2022, with a new cast getting ready to compete for a $750,000 prize that is on the line. Stay tuned for the names of the BB24 cast members.

And for anyone who wants to go back and watch the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 episodes, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

