Shanna Moakler poses nude as the weather gets hot

Shanna Moakler loves having fun. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler, who recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 3, is raising the temperature during an already hot summer.

On social media today, Shanna posted a photo (shared below) where she posed nude for the camera.

In the picture, Shanna strategically placed her arms and legs to not reveal too much. The photo is also in black and white to add just a little more ambiance.

Shanna Moakler has been busy on social media

Recently, Shanna also shared a bikini photo with a warning attached to it, as she suggested it might be too hot for social media.

The new photo that was shared today comes without a warning.

Shanna Moakler poses for the camera. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Instagram

Shanna competed on Celebrity Big Brother 3

This past winter, Shanna was invited to participate in Celebrity Big Brother 3. 11 celebrities competed during the Winter 2022 season of the show, with each of them hoping to secure the $250,000 prize.

Shanna ended up finishing in seventh place on the season. The Celebrity Big Brother 3 winner was MMA fighter Miesha Tate, and second place went to reality TV star Todrick Hall.

The season did pretty well in the ratings for CBS, so there is hope that Celebrity Big Brother 4 could come along in the near future.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

A new season of summer Big Brother comes to CBS

The Summer 2022 season of Big Brother is coming along very soon, but the producers have kept many details about the season under wraps.

Due to the mysterious nature of the season, many Big Brother fans have been posting about their need to see the BB24 cast list as soon as possible. Others have noted that the quiet preseason isn’t necessarily bad.

What we know is that Big Brother’s new season is a shorter one, with the producers knocking a few more days off the schedule—speeding up the show’s pace and eliminating some of the downtimes that the final three houseguests experience could actually add more excitement to the season.

A nice $750,000 prize is awaiting the Big Brother 24 winner, and the producers have already teased that new twists and turns are coming. Stay tuned, folks, because it is going to be a busy summer, and with an all-new group of houseguests, anything could happen.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.