Bayleigh Dayton marks pregnancy milestones with barely-there bikini photos

Big Brother 20 alums Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C have a big new home. Pic credit: @Swaggy C and Bayleigh/YouTube

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams from Big Brother 20 are having a baby this summer. Back on May 30, Bayleigh noted that she was 33 weeks pregnant, meaning she is at about 36 weeks now.

When they put out their big announcement that a baby was on the way, Bayleigh made a splash with topless pregnancy photos, and she looked great doing it.

Now, Bayleigh has shared some new photos to mark some of her pregnancy milestones, and she took full advantage of the warm weather to pose for new bikini snaps.

In the first photo shared on her post, Bayleigh is shown on her knees and provides a note that it was at 20 weeks when she first started showing. The other photos are from 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

Bayleigh Dayton talks about her baby bump

“Let me first start by saying I’ve always dreamed of being pregnant and I wanted a bump so bad for the longest lol,” Bayleigh began a caption for a new post featuring three photos featuring her baby bump.

“However, I did not show even a little bit until this first photo which was me at exactly 20 weeks. (I really thought I was doing something there) Basically half of my pregnancy I just felt like I was pregnant with nothing to show for it,” Bayleigh continued as she talked about how she looked at 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“The second photo was at 22 weeks and I was pushing out as hard as a could because I really wanted a bump photo and I felt like she was taking too long to show. The third photo is on the exact same day and my stomach looks flat, I just put my hand there for dramatic effect,” Bayleigh went on to explain about the second and third photos of her Instagram post.

Bayleigh then had some photos taken a bit later in her pregnancy, with the post below also featuring her in a bikini while she is out on the beach.

For any Big Brother fans who didn’t know yet, Bayleigh and Chris moved out of the country, and the photo shows her near their new home.

A big party for the Big Brother showmance

Recently, Bayleigh and Chris had a big gender reveal party where they shared with the world whether they are expecting a boy or a girl. And it won’t be too much longer until that baby finally arrives.

To watch the Big Brother seasons that Bayleigh Dayton played on, fans can stream BB20 and BB22 by using Paramount+. It was also on BB20 where Bayleigh met Chris, and during the season finale that summer, Chris proposed to her.

A new season of Big Brother will air on CBS during Summer 2022. Very soon, the BB24 cast list will be revealed, letting everyone know who is competing for the $750,000 prize this time.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.