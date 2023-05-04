CBS teases Big Brother 25, asks for questions from fans

Big Brother returns this summer with a new season on CBS.

The start date for the BB25 cast has not been revealed, but it could be similar to when Big Brother 24 began in 2022.

What is known for sure is that CBS ordered Big Brother 25, and host Julie Chen Moonves has already started creating buzz about it on social media.

Today, CBS joined in on creating that buzz, teasing fans with a tweet that tells fans to “expect the unexpected” this summer.

The post intended to draw attention to the reality competition show while also getting some fan involvement.

Already, it has caused BB25 to become a trending topic on Twitter again.

Big Brother fans can ask Julie Chen Moonves questions

“Have a question for the one and only @JCMoonves about all things @CBSBigBrother? Drop them in the comments below,” reads the tweet that CBS dropped.

Expect the unexpected! 🔑



Have a question for the one and only @JCMoonves about all things @CBSBigBrother? Drop them in the comments below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P7Uf1rtE6g — CBS (@CBS) May 4, 2023

At the time of publication, Julie had not started responding to the questions. But there are already quite a few responses and fan involvement in the comment section.

Below is a small sampling of those questions, where fans want to know if there will be returnees on the BB25 cast and if the live studio audience will return.

There had been rumors about a second-chance season of Big Brother, but nothing was confirmed by the producers or casting director.

Big Brother fans asking questions of host Julie Chen Moonves. Pic credit: CBS/Twitter

More news from Big Brother

Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina chastised some recent houseguests, suggesting that many have only been trying to reach the jury.

Janelle still seems upset by how Big Brother 22 played out, where some pre-gaming may have taken away from the competitiveness of the season.

Sticking with the topic of Big Brother 22, a showmance from that season was recently assaulted in Florida.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were attacked outside of their bar. The couple is doing fine now, but a video of the incident was shared online.

In better news from former houseguests, a new Big Brother showmance has emerged on the set of The Challenge USA 2. This is the second season of a Challenge spin-off that is currently filming.

For fans who can’t wait for a new season, previous seasons of the show are all available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes BB22, where Christmas, Memphis, and Janelle competed against other returning houseguests.

Big Brother 25 will air in the summer of 2023 on CBS.