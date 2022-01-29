Cassidy Timbrooks explains ‘leaked’ Instagram videos, The Bachelor villain ‘never meant for them to be public’

Cassidy Timbrooks tries to explain her videos that were leaked bashing Clayton. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks, one of two of The Bachelor villains, goes on record to try to explain the videos that were leaked via Instagram about The Bachelor, Clayton Echard.

What videos were leaked from The Bachelor’s Cassidy Timbrooks?

Cassidy tried to tell Bachelor Nation fans that those videos had been sent to close friends only, and then lo and behold, that so-called friend leaked it out.

Cassidy then claimed that “her tone was misconstrued by fans of the ABC franchise.” She went on to say, “In those videos, I’m being intentionally over dramatic and satirical…the people who know me in real life get that, but I totally understand why people who’ve never met me would be like, wtf.”

This comes a couple of days after Cassidy’s public apology via her Instagram. Here, she also apologized for her actions and words.

While Cassidy was dramatic on the show, the information she shared on these videos was surely profane and intense.

Cassidy went on to say how embarrassed she was that the videos were leaked because they weren’t supposed to be. But why make them at all then?

She stated, “They don’t reflect my actual thoughts, or how I feel about Clayton. I had a lot of respect for how kind to me Clayton was, actually.”

Cassidy said she wanted to address the videos sooner, but she also didn’t want to spoil the episode and the season prior to it airing. She continued with, “Totally my bad, never should’ve even made them, but I never meant for them to be public. Poor judgment call on my part.”

What did Cassidy say about Clayton?

In the leaked video about Clayton, Cassidy had yelled and shouted, “I realize that I am normally being dramatic, but you were gonna give (Salley Carson) a rose even though she was engaged last week. Meanwhile, I f****d someone a few months ago and I got sent home. Ok, no, it’s cool. No, I get it. I get what we’re made of here. I get the stuff that’s happening and go f**k yourself, Clayton Echard.”

It sounded like Cassidy was jealous and hurt when she was sent home for having a “friends with benefits” back home, and she took her frustration out on camera. Next time, maybe she’ll think twice about what she films and what she just shouts to herself in the mirror, or on her couch, or in her head, in the comfort of her own home.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.