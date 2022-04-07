Cassidy Timbrooks claps back at people who still consider her The Bachelor villain: ‘Pick somebody else’

Cassidy Timbrooks speaks out about being considered a villain. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Cassidy Timbrooks is done being designated the villain of Clayton Echard’s Season and told fans to “pick somebody else.”

Cassidy lip synced to a telling audio on Instagram as she sent a message to her haters and viewers who still criticize her from her time on the show.

After Cassidy monopolized Clayton’s time on a group date and later was confronted about a past relationship, fans were ready for her time on the show to end. However, Cassidy has been passionate about defending her actions both on the Women Tell All special and on social media.

Here’s what the former contestant had to say to people who still bring up her experience negatively.

Cassidy Timbrooks slammed haters for continuing to call her a villain

Cassidy looked tanned and toned in an Instagram reel where she mouthed along to a popular audio.

“Pick somebody else, pick somebody else,” she mouthed. “I’m not addressing this crowd right now. Please pick somebody else. I’m at a 10.”

She made sure to hammer home the message as she slid cheetah print sunglasses over her eyes and held her hand up to show the mentioned level 10. Cassidy rolled her eyes as she sported a low-cut black crop top and simple necklace.

“When people still consider me ‘one of the villains’ of the season,” Cassidy captioned the reel.

Bachelor Nation fans were split on whether or not Cassidy deserved the title of villain after she was ousted from the house for concealing a previous friend with benefits situation. The controversy swirled once again when she defended herself at the Women Tell All special.

Cassidy Timbrooks was joined by several show ‘villains’ in calling out Bachelor Nation

It appears that Cassidy is not the only ‘villain’ fed up with being the target of viewers’ hate comments, however.

Peter Izzo took to the comment section of Cassidy’s post to leave two sunglasses emojis. Peter, who gained notoriety on Michelle Young’s Season of The Bachelorette, went head-to-head with Will Urena, and was slammed for his actions.

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Also joining the pair was Victoria Larson, also known as Queen Victoria, who recently called The Bachelor “the worst experience” of her life. Victoria continued on to say that she hates the show producers and implied that she was subjected to producer manipulation.

Fans will no doubt continue to have opinions on the show alumni, but it appears that many are no longer content to keep quiet about their side of the story. Bachelor Nation viewers will have to wait and see if any other infamous franchise castmates follow in their footsteps.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.