Cassidy Timbrooks called out for ‘campaigning for Paradise’ after getting her rose snatched on The Bachelor

Fans call out Cassidy Timbrooks for trying to get onto BIP after being sent home. Pic credit: ABC

Cassidy Timbrooks is the first and only woman to have a rose revoked from The Bachelor. Clayton Echard took back the rose he had given Cassidy after he got word from another contestant, Sierra Jackson, that Cassidy had a “friend with benefits” waiting for her back home if she got eliminated.

Cassidy left in the limo, crying and saying over and over, “I thought he liked me. I thought he liked me.”

What has Cassidy Timbrooks been doing since her elimination on The Bachelor?

Since being eliminated from the show, Cassidy has been getting a reputation and being called out on “campaigning” for a spot on Bachelor in Paradise.

A post going around on Reddit has a picture of Cassidy in high-waisted mom jeans and an open blazer-type jacket with no bra underneath.

The photo was captioned, “If I were to end up in Paradise, who could you see me hitting it off with?” and three palm trees and below wrote, “cass & whom.”

As viewers swiped to the right, there were choices of who Cassidy might click with on the next season of BIP.

Bachelor fans join in to have fun with Cassidy Timbrooks

Fans had fun with this post and the captions as well. Most of the fans were against Cassidy getting to go on the show, while a couple of others thought the drama would be well worth it.

Some comments included words like, “Clayton seeing this and thanking God he dodged this bullet,” and then “Literally had no idea she and Shanae were different people until a few days ago.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another said, “of all the cringey things we’ve seen from this franchise… this might be the cringiest.” Yet one more declared, “This is so cringe. If I was any of those guys and I saw that, I would avoid her at all costs on Paradise.”

Others rooted for Cassidy to get on Bachelor in Paradise, as they wrote, “I mostly see producers using her to cause drama hahaha” and also “The most shamelessly thirsty thing I have ever seen? She is wildly entertaining.”

Pic credit: @u/Square-Online/Reddit

Another even said, “This the messy, thirsty comment I am here for. Yass girl get your BIP money.”

Pic credit: @u/Square-Online/Reddit

Who is your choice to show up on Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.