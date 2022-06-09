Carson Daly opens up about mental health issues while hosting The Voice

Carson Daly from The Voice. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carson Daly has been the host of The Voice for many years and seems comfortable in the role, working alongside his buddy Blake Shelton.

However, things are not always as easy as they look.

Carson has opened up about his mental health struggles in the hope that he can help raise awareness for others who struggle with mental health issues.

Carson Daly struggles with GAD

Carson Daly has been on TV for almost two decades. He hosted the late-night talk show Last Call with Carson Daly for 17 years before he moved on to commitments with Today and The Voice.

However, this was not without struggles. In an interview with USA Today, Carson said that he has generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

“You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity of whatever you think of me. You may think my life’s perfect. I’ve got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on The Voice. But that’s just not how it works. It’s not like that,” Carson said.

“On The Voice, when I’m live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I’m literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I’m waiting for a high-panic moment to pass.”

What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder?

The Mayo Clinic defines Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) as “excessive, ongoing anxiety and worry that are difficult to control and interfere with day-to-day activities.”

Symptoms can include persistent worrying, overthinking plans and solutions, perceiving situations as threatening, indecisiveness and fear, the inability to let go of a worry, and difficulty concentrating.

While these could all be common for everyone, in a person with GAD, they become almost overwhelming. Physical signs include fatigue, trouble speaking, muscle tension, trembling, sweating, nausea, and irritability.

Carson admitted his diagnosis in 2018 and said he is in a better place now and is on a good personal path.

“Once you realize that other people have (GAD) – that it’s an actual diagnosable thing, and there is a whole psychology and physiology behind it – you have context, and I think learning about all that, talking about it, exploring it has just ripped the veil,” Carson said.

Carson also said that it is important that people are having these conversations to destigmatize the idea of mental health awareness.

“I think by and large, the conversations are happening a lot more frequently,” he said. “You hear mental health certainly in music and pop culture and from celebrities that are up and coming … and are willing to talk about it. So I definitely think we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.