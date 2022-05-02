Clayton Echard opens up about mental health and why people shouldn’t stereotype men showing emotion

Clayton Echard opens up about being vulnerable and male stereotypes. Pic credit: ABC

During his time as the leading man on The Bachelor, Clayton Echard made a lot of choices and decisions that hurt people.

Because of those actions and some of what he did and said on the show, he received a great deal of backlash and criticism. The feedback came from women who were contestants, Bachelor Nation fans and alums, and even from his own family.

Clayton recently posted about his struggles during and after the show aired. He described his stress and anxiety and shared that being part of the Bachelor affected him.

Now, as mental health awareness month kicks off, Clayton is going even further and discussing these issues on The Mental Wealth podcast with host Justin Little.

Clayton Echard discusses pressures on men to hide emotion

While on the podcast, Clayton discussed the stigma and stereotypes that society has placed on men. More specifically, he described how men are told not to cry or show emotion because that indicates weakness.

Clayton told people that being vulnerable and showing emotion is not a bad thing but, instead a barrier that society needs to break.

The host, Justin, talked about how many men come from past histories where they are told: “men don’t cry.”

The two discussed how people in the spotlight were supposed to be role models, and the host thanked Clayton for showing his emotions.

Once Clayton started, he stated that something he wanted to highlight was that “men should be able to be whoever they want to be and be confident in their own skin.”

Clayton went on to say, “Nothing should be off limits … If you cry that doesn’t make you less of a man. If you go to therapy, that doesn’t make you any less of a man … If you struggle and you have days where you’re depressed, that doesn’t make you any less of a man.”

He talked about how men are supposed to be so strong, stoic, and emotionless for others. Clayton discussed how self-doubt could be viewed as a sign of weakness.

Clayton then revealed that things should change that he personally has cried with his friends and family.

Viewers saw Clayton show emotion throughout his season on The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation viewers saw Clayton break down at times and show a great deal of emotion throughout the season.

When Susie gave Clayton an ultimatum about his relationships with the other women, fans saw Clayton get emotional.

After Susie left, Clayton broke down and didn’t even want to continue filming. When Clayton decided to talk to the remaining two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, about why Susie left, he yet again became emotional.

For the entire Mental Wealth podcast episode with Clayton Echard, click here.

As Mental Health Awareness month continues, keep in mind those who are struggling day-to-day, and if you, yourself, are having a crisis, the mental health hotline is 1-800-273-TALK.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.