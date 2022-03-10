The Bachelor: Clayton Echard says he wishes he never fell in love at all

Clayton Echard says before the finale that he wishes he never fell in love. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard, the current Bachelor, has faced backlash and criticism for much of this season when it has come to his choices, his words, and his actions.

Now, as the finale quickly approaches, viewers are extremely interested in how his season will end and whether he’ll end up with Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia.

Fans are also curious whether his door is closed with Susie Evans or if she’ll make a reappearance on the finale. Still, others wonder if Clayton will end up alone at the end of this journey.

What happened when Clayton Echard sat down with his parents to talk about his struggles?

Clayton himself has even gone so far as to say that he wishes he would have never fallen in love as he heads into Monday night’s finale. Clayton said this after talking with his parents about the whole situation. His dad had told him that he “screwed the pooch.”

Clayton told his mom and dad that he “had no idea this was going to happen.” In response to that, Clayton’s father, Brian, stated, “Don’t blame anyone but yourself.”

This conversation happened after Susie Evans left once Clayton revealed to her that he loved her but that she had some non-negotiables before she could move forward with him.

What were the events that led up to Clayton having this discussion with his mom and dad?

Susie had asked Clayton if he loved the other two and if he had been intimate with either Gabby, Rachel, or both. When Clayton replied to her, saying he had with both, Susie and Clayton had a tense discussion.

Many fans were upset with some of the things that Clayton said to Susie and criticized him all over social media.

Clayton then told Rachel and Gabby that he wanted to be “fully transparent with them.” He revealed that he loved them both and was intimate with both of them.

Both women did not do well with this news from the man they love, and Rachel even said, “He’s in love with all of us…So how can I be special at all?”

Clayton has had many thoughts about this process as a whole

Clayton also added, “I promised myself I wouldn’t fall in love with multiple women, but I fell in love with three. At that point, I accepted it, but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn’t perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that’s life.”

At the end of the trailer, Clayton commented, “I want to believe loves here, but I just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

What will happen? Fans are anxious to find out, as the two-part finale airs next week.

