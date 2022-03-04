Bachelor fans think Susie Evans is going to self-eliminate after Fantasy Suite dates preview

Susie Evans reportedly gives Clayton Echard an ultimatum on her Fantasy Suite date. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard notoriously shocks his final three women by telling them he’s in love with all of them, but fans now think The Bachelor won’t be the only one dropping a bombshell in the next episode.

Bachelor viewers are convinced that Susie Evans self-eliminates after previews of the upcoming episode show her struggling with Fantasy Suites.

Susie Evans reportedly gives Clayton Echard an ultimatum during Fantasy Suite dates

A new preview shows Clayton seemingly telling Susie he’s in love with her at dinner on their overnight date. However, he’s also shown telling Rachel Recchia he loves her too.

Although Susie beams at the declaration, their time together quickly appears to sour as she sets out boundaries for Clayton’s other overnight dates.

“There are things that I feel like I can’t compromise,” Susie tells Clayton in a clip labeled “The Ultimatum.”

It’s not clear at this time how Clayton responds, but the next clip shows Clayton storming away while yelling, “She just completely destroyed me.”

Another preview seems to confirm that the two struggle in the upcoming episode as Susie says, “I shouldn’t have to ask my future husband to not sleep with somebody else.”

Susie isn’t the only one hurt by the Fantasy Suite dates. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel sob as they absorb the news that Clayton is in love with all three women.

Bachelor Nation is convinced Susie Evans will self-eliminate this week

Bachelor viewers have compared Susie’s concerns about overnight dates to Madi Prewett’s decision to send herself home on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Fans took to the comment section on the preview to give their best guesses about how everything will go down in the upcoming episodes.

“I wonder if Susie self eliminates because he slept with 2 of the 3?” one fan wrote.

“Is Susie gonna do what Madison did on peters season??” Another viewer asked.

Reddit fans also chimed in with their theories for the end of the season, and several focused on the possibility of Susie leaving.

“I think Susie self eliminates based off of the clips we have of the F3 ceremony and her not being there, & it’s also maybe why Clayton was talking ab her some type of way in his interviews,” one fan wrote.

Fans will find out this week if Clayton and Susie can get past the Fantasy Suite dates or if Susie will walk away for good.

What do you think Susie will choose to do?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.