Clayton Echard’s dad slams his decisions: ‘Don’t blame anybody but yourself’

Clayton Echard gets shut down by his dad on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s father is the newest and most unexpected critic of his son’s actions in the most recent preview for the upcoming episodes of The Bachelor.

The preview starts out on a high with clips of Clayton’s final three women gushing about The Bachelor as they take on stunning dates together.

Clayton himself reveals he could see a future with any of the three women as he kisses Susie Evans in a waterfall, cuddles up to Rachel Recchia in a helicopter, and laughs with Gabby Windey on a dirt road.

However, things quickly take a turn for the worst once Clayton reveals to the women that he is in love with all three.

Clayton Echard’s dad tells him he’s to blame for how The Bachelor ends

Clayton’s revelation leaves the women sobbing and questioning their relationships with The Bachelor.

In the brand-new preview, Clayton’s dad slams his son and tells him he has no one to blame but himself for the fallout of his controversial declaration.

“I had no idea this is what was going to happen,” Clayton appears to tell his stern-faced parents.

“Don’t blame anybody but yourself,” his dad snaps back. He shuts his son down again when he appears ready to argue. “You’re grasping at straws.”

Clayton seems upset and exasperated by his father’s unwillingness to listen to his explanation.

“This is exactly what I was afraid of,” Clayton says in another clip. “How can I go forward? I don’t believe in anything anymore.”

The preview ends on a cliffhanger with Clayton uttering the long-awaited “I’m so broken” line as he drops his head to cry.

Clayton Echard is slammed by Bachelor Nation for his Fantasy Suite choices

Clayton’s dad is far from the only one with questions about his intentions this season. Clayton recently opened up about anticipating more judgment from fans on the upcoming episodes.

Bachelor insiders also teased that tonight’s Fantasy Suite episode will be even crazier than the chaotic Women Tell All special.

Bachelor fans have spent the season theorizing how the obviously distraught women will handle the news of Clayton’s split affections. The women themselves have even questioned whether they can continue in light of the new information.

Tune in tonight to see how the overnight dates play out and if Clayton Echard can redeem himself in the eyes of his father and Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor Fantasy Suites date episode airs on Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.