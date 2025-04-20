Carrie Underwood addresses ‘unpredictability’ of wardrobe malfunction ahead of American Idol special

Carrie Underwood kept it together despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

Following the incident, the American Idol star celebrated the “fun” and “predictability” of live performances.

In addition to being a judge on Idol’s latest season, the singer and songwriter had a residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, she wrapped that up with several shows within the past week, including one with a wardrobe mishap.

She addressed the malfunction before ABC airs an American Idol special on the holiday.

Her fans also reacted to her Reflection residency ending and Carrie’s on-stage moment.

Carrie Underwood mentioned ‘unpredictability’ after her wardrobe malfunction

Carrie shared an Instagram carousel post of photos from one of her Reflection residency performances at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, featuring various outfits she wore during her show.

Some of those outfits included a shiny purple dress, a sparkly black top with pants, and a blue and white denim outfit featuring a jacket with long fringe and knee-high white boots.

One of those outfits seemingly resulted in the audience seeing more Carrie than they initially expected at the show.

“Last night was epic…wardrobe malfunctions and all! 😂 Nothing like being stuck out on stage with your booty on display! 😳🤪 That’s what makes a live show fun…the unpredictability!” the singer wrote in her caption for the post.

“One thing I CAN always predict, though, is how awesome the crowd is going to be! Thanks for bringing it, #Vegas ! Let’s do it one final time tonight!” she told her fans, adding “#CUinVegas.”

Carrie’s residency began in December 2021 and ran for over three years. The popular show featured the singer performing many hits and recognizable songs, including Before He Cheats, Casanova Cowboy, and Jesus, Take the Wheel.

According to PEOPLE, she performed in 72 residency gigs in Las Vegas. However, the residency ended on April 12. From there, Carrie will continue making music, performing other shows, and appearing on American Idol.

The singer shared a video spotlighting the “incredible journey” of the Vegas residency on her official Instagram.

Fans reacted to Carrie’s malfunction and final show

While Carrie’s post mentioned her wardrobe malfunction, many fans didn’t notice or felt she handled the mishap well. Many individuals shared their feedback about her Las Vegas residency performances in the Instagram comments.

“Oh my gosh No doubt you handled it like a pro though!! I can’t believe tonight is the last night Take it all in and enjoy every second of it,” one fan wrote.

Another told Carrie, “It was amazing. You are amazing. Don’t think any of noticed the wardrobe malfunction because you and your voice are so beautiful. Thank you for a great night in Vegas.”

One commenter wrote, “Great show! You handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro,” and included a heart emoji.

Carrie’s fans share their support. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

American Idol to air a special Easter episode

With Sunday, April 20 bringing the Easter holiday, American Idol viewers will receive a special episode of the singing competition show on ABC.

The episode, Songs of Faith, features American Idol contestants and special guests performing songs of faith to celebrate the holiday.

Carrie, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will perform. The special episode airs in American Idol’s regular Sunday night time slot.

The show returns Monday night. The episode will feature the American Idol finalists performing in Hollywood and the reveal of the season’s Top 14 contestants.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.