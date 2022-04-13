Carrie Ann Inaba excited about Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+

Carrie Ann Inaba on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

With Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+, it shows the reality series is looking to the future.

Customers are leaving cable services in mass, and more and more people are signing up for streaming services instead.

With that in mind, Dancing with the Stars moving from ABC network television, where it averaged just over 5 million viewers an episode in Season 30 to Disney+, which has over 125 million subscribers, could push the show higher than ever.

And one DWTS judge is very excited about the move.

Carrie Ann Inaba talks Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is excited to find a new, possibly bigger audience on Disney+.

She posted her thoughts in a four-part Instagram video on her timeline.

Carrie Ann called Dancing with the Stars a “trailblazer” by becoming the first live-streaming reality competition series in the United States and the first live series on Disney+.

Did you hear the news? ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ after 30 seasons on ABC, is moving to Disney Plus,” Carrie Ann said in the video. “We’re still gonna be live. We’re gonna be the first live streaming competition show in the United States and we’re gonna be on Disney Plus and that’s really exciting.”

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always been a little bit of a trailblazer. Not a little bit, but you know, who knew? Ballroom dancing, way back when?”

“It’s been such an honor to be a part of this incredible team and it’s so exciting to see it evolve into next steps and the future, so if you don’t have your subscription for Disney Plus, you might wanna get one because we’re gonna be live! Yep!”

Derek Hough looking at future of Dancing with the Stars

Former pro and current judge Derek Hough also posted to Instagram and celebrated the move to Disney+.

Derek also said that this proves that DWTS is a trailblazer.

He then posted some comments from executives that explain that taking the show to Disney+ is proof that they are forward-facing and are looking at a future where streaming is dominant.

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to Disney+ later in 2022.