Caroline Stanbury calls Kyle Richards out, sets record straight about ‘missing jacket’

Caroline Stanbury isn't letting Kyle Richards twist the narrative.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury isn’t letting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards tell a twisted story.

After a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle may have to bite her tongue. Caroline came with receipts, and she’s ready to clear her name.

What happened between Caroline Stanbury and Kyle Richards?

RHOBH star Kyle Richards tells Andy Cohen about meeting Caroline Stanbury

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle Richards was a guest. Wednesday nights on Bravo feature The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with The Real Housewives of Dubai airing right behind it.

When Andy Cohen asked Kyle if she met Caroline Stanbury, the RHOBH star spilled some tea. She revealed that she did meet Caroline, and the RHODubai star borrowed a jacket from her and never returned it.

That isn’t exactly how Caroline remembers it, though; Kyle apparently misspoke.

In now-deleted tweets captured by bravosnarkside on Instagram, Caroline Stanbury came with the receipts to prove that she borrowed a jacket from Kyle Richards, but she didn’t “not return” the jacket.

Caroline’s first tweet read, “hmmmm @KyleRichards pls clarify i had to borrow your jacket as my dress was see through i told you i loved it you said it’s from your store i bought it”

She then followed it up with a screenshot of the DM she received from the RHOBH star, sharing that Kyle Richards wrote, “Hi I just wanted to give you a heads up last night I was asked about you and the Dubai show and I said something about you borrowing my jacket & not wanting to give it back (because you had liked it so much) but I know you returned it & ended up buying one. Anyway, the show goes so fast never time to explain everything. Good luck with the show!”

Caroline Stanbury’s character in question

This drama comes as the other The Real Housewives of Dubai cast members have questioned Caroline Stanbury’s authenticity. Some women don’t like her, and as the season unfolds, some have strong opinions about her.

Bravo viewers know Caroline from Ladies of London, which aired years ago on the network. She isn’t a new face to the Bravo world, so when Kyle Richards comments about her borrowing a jacket and not returning it, there were plenty of questions.

Caroline Stanbury defended herself after the Watch What Live episode aired, and she brought the receipts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c, and The Real Housewives of Dubai airs at 9/8c on Bravo.