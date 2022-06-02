Caroline Stanbury thinks Lindsay Lohan would be a ‘great’ addition to Real Housewives of Dubai cast

Caroline Stanbury thinks Lindsay Lohan should join Real Housewives of Dubai. Pic credit: Bravo

The Bravo universe was rocked when Andy Cohen announced in November 2021 that Housewives were going global. He revealed that the next franchise of the iconic reality show was heading to Dubai.

British star Caroline Stanbury was assumed to be in the cast from the moment the show was revealed to fans. Caroline was already a Bravo star, being a main member of the Ladies of London cast for all three seasons of the show. The beautiful blonde Brit, podcaster, and mother of three has lived in Dubai for the last six years.

Actress and musician Lindsay Lohan also famously lives in Dubai and recently starred in her own reality show based on her life as a beach club owner. But would the famous Dubai resident ever join the cast of Housewives? Caroline thinks she would fit right in!

Caroline says Linsday would be great for the cast

When the new franchise in Dubai was first announced, Andy Cohen said, “I love that idea! Do you think she would do it?” But when news came out that the cast had already been selected, Lindsay was not on the list.

Even though the cast is rounded out, Caroline still thinks her friend would be a great addition to the group of exquisite ladies. “I’ve known Lindsay for years,” Caroline revealed. “She’s an actress. She’d be a great Housewife!”

Caroline said that Lindsay is incredibly busy, so Housewives might not fit into her life. “I actually spoke to her today. She’s doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [‘Lohdown’] podcast,” she said. “I can’t imagine she’d be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to.”

“I don’t think she’d want to do it. Her first love [is acting],” Caroline says of the Lohan Beach House owner. That’s too bad, because chances are viewers would love to see Lindsay in a Housewives franchise.

Would the rest of the RHODubai cast welcome Lindsay?

Housewife Chanel Ayan, Dubai’s self-proclaimed “first Black supermodel”, said she would also love for Lindsay to join their group. “Yes, I have met her a couple of times, partied with her. She’s a very good friend of a friend of mine,” Chanel said.

In fact, she still hopes that Lindsay might join for a future season. “I did actually ask that friend of mine that’s very close to her if she wanted to be part of it. She said she loves the [franchise] and she watches [The Real Housewives] and she’s obsessed with the show,” Chanel admitted. “So that’s a good thing.”

Opening your life up to viewers is essential, and Housewife Dr. Sara Al Madani said if Lindsay lets her guard down, she would be a great addition to the cast. However, fellow cast member Lesa Milan thinks Lindsay isn’t Housewives material. “Wife? No. Mother? No. I don’t know if she’d be a good fit, to be honest. I love her, but yeah,” Lesa said.

The rest of the cast would definitely welcome Lindsay in the event she changes her mind one day. “I don’t know her, but I think that she’d be great,” Caroline Brooks says. Nina Ali added, “We’d love to have her on. I’ve met Lindsay a few times, talked to her a lot. I haven’t actually seen her in quite a while but she would be a great addition to the show.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.