Carolina Quixano leans into villain role ahead of The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor Season 29 cast came ready to confront Carolina Quixano about her attitude at the Women Tell All and they weren’t the only ones.

Grant Ellis also had some words for her when they came face-to-face for the first time since she was sent packing in week 5.

Meanwhile, Carolina is leaning into her villain role; if anyone expected a change of attitude, they’d be sorely disappointed.

The Tell All teaser features a clip of the 29-year-old confronted by the other women while refusing to back down.

Carolina angered her castmates by constantly stealing Grant’s attention from the other women.

They constantly aired their frustrations at her behavior and bad attitude, which came to a head in Scotland.

She killed the mood while on a group date with Grant, who finally noticed a different side of the public relations producer.

The women were happy to see her finally exit the villa and they were ready to confront her at the Tell All.

Carolina Quixano leans into her villain role at the Women Tell All

Carolina has had plenty of time to think about her behavior after causing havoc in the house and garnering backlash from viewers.

However, she’s doubling down on her behavior, as seen in a teaser posted on Instagram.

“Can’t have a Women Tell All without a little drama. Are you ready for it? Tonight at 8/7c on ABC,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, the clip shows Carolina facing off with Grant and the other women as host Jesse Palmer questions how and why things went left.

“Your relationship with Carolina and her relationship with the rest of the women—where do you think things went wrong?” Jesse asked Grant.

“When you’re on a group date setting and you can tell by what the vibes are and if people are happy to be there and they’re excited, that’s what I was noticing,” responded The Bachelor.

“What is the negativity that you noticed?” asked Carolina, who later added, “It’s not comfortable being in a room with people that you feel hate you.”

Carolina claps back at The Bachelor critics on social media

The other women from The Bachelor Season 29 also blasted Carolina for her behavior.

Sarafiena Watkins and Dina Lupancu chimed in, who commented on her bad attitude during the group date.

However, Carolina defended herself during the Tell All and later clapped back on social media at her castmates and the naysayers.

“Sorry, I wasn’t GRATEFUL enough for the week Dina bought me with a man who wasn’t gonna pick any of us anyway,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Carolina responds on social media. Pic credit: @itscarolinasofia/Instagram

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.