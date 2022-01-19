Carly Waddell shares sweet reunion snap as kids return from dad Evan Bass’ house

Carly Waddell walking down the aisle in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Carly Waddell made her first Bachelor appearance in Season 19 of The Bachelor with Chris Soules and was eliminated in Week 7. She captivated audiences with her shy smile and sweetheart appeal and for that reason, she came back for the 2nd Season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, she was unable to make strong connections and was ultimately sent home, but came back for round 2 in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. This time, she hit it off with Evan Bass and they even got engaged at the end of the season AND returned to Season 4 to have their wedding televised.

Carly’s inconsistent love story

Interestingly enough, Bachelor blood runs in the family, as her brother Zak Wadell was also a contestant on the 9th Season of the Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock. However, he was just as unlucky in his search for love as Carly, as he got eliminated off of the show.

Carly and Evan had a wonderful first couple years of marriage welcoming a baby girl and a baby boy, but ultimately they decided to separate in late 2020 with the intent of divorcing. This couple started out strong, but their love couldn’t take them as far as they wanted to go once they got off of the beach.

Now, they can be found co-parenting or supporting each other on their way to the ER. Navigating divorce and co-parenting can be challenging, but there can be beautiful moments too, as Carly found when she posted on her Instagram about her kids coming home.

Carly shares sweet snap

The ultimate all-American mom, Carly can be found trying TikTok challenges with her daughter and documenting her hilarious moments as a single parent on social media.

Though Carly has had an inconsistent love story, she has maintained one thing for sure; being an awesome mom of two!

“And I really really really love those hugs.” Carly posts to her Instagram.

For Carly, there is nothing sweeter than looking forward to having her kids back from a weekend with dad. Her smile says it all: family is what really matters and is the strongest form of love.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.