Carlos King calls for Jacqueline Laurita’s return to RHONJ after ending Teresa Giudice feud

A very Jersey reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice has officially squashed her beef with former friend and co-star Jacqueline Laurita – and, if one former Bravo exec gets his way, the two could soon be reunited on RHONJ.

Teresa took to Instagram earlier this week to share two photos of herself and Jacqueline at the Las Vegas outpost of celeb-favorite Italian hotspot Cipriani.

The photos showed both women smiling as they posed arm in arm for the camera.

In the caption of her post, Teresa described their reunion as a “5-hour lunch,” writing, “Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Reunited and it feels so good,” the Bravo OG wrote.

Fans and fellow Housewives – including RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi and RHOM’s Alexia Nepola – quickly flooded Teresa’s comments section with supportive heart emojis.

Even former The Real Housewives of New Jersey producer Carlos King joined in, calling in a comment for Jacqueline’s return to the show: “BRING BACK MY GIRLS.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

What happened between RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita?

Jacqueline starred alongside Teresa on RHONJ from the franchise’s debut season, which first aired in 2009, through the end of Season 7.

For Season 6, Jacqueline was demoted to a “friend of” the Housewives, but she returned as a main cast member for Season 7.

She and Teresa often came into conflict on RHONJ, with one of their most explosive arguments – when, on a cast trip to Vermont, Jacqueline screamed at Teresa, calling her co-star “twisted” and a “f***ing criminal” – even making our list of the franchise’s craziest feuds.

Bravo fans last saw Jacqueline on the Season 7 reunion of RHONJ, when the long-running tensions between her and Teresa reached a boiling point.

Afterward, the two went years without speaking.

Teresa would later compare their falling out to a “bad divorce,” telling Bravo boss Andy Cohen that Jacqueline “was my best friend.”

Claiming she “felt betrayed” by her former co-star, Teresa went on to call the blowout “really traumatic for me.”

Teresa Giudice reconciles with Jacqueline Laurita: ‘time heals all wounds’

This week, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teresa opened up about the reconciliation, telling Andy that she had “been thinking about [Jacqueline] a lot” recently because they “both have Nicholases.”

Over the summer, Teresa married Louis “Louie” Ruelas, officially becoming a stepmom to his 21-year-old son Nicholas.

Both Nicholas Ruelas and Jacqueline’s 13-year-old son of the same name have autism.

“She’s been on my mind a lot,” Teresa went on, adding that she was already “going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars” and decided to reach out.

“Time heals all wounds,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.