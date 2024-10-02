Captain Sandy Yawn shades Below Deck Sailing Yacht for ‘taking all our spots’

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has taken a swipe at Below Deck Sailing Yacht ahead of the new season.

Captain Sandy and her Mustique crew said goodbye to Below Deck Med Season 9 last week.

It was a big season for the captain, who proposed and married in the same season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy weighed in on all the Season 9 crew drama.

However, that wasn’t all she had to say about the hit Below Deck franchise.

The captain has some issues with the Captain Glenn Shephard-helmed series.

Captain Sandy Yawn shades Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Speaking with TV Insider, Captain Sandy dished the good, the bad, and the ugly of Below Deck Med Season 9 when she was asked a question about her future on the show. When asked where she would like the show to shoot next, the captain dissed Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“Well, it’s so funny because I wish sailing would get out of the Mediterranean. They’re taking all our spots! Montenegro, that coast, or somewhere in Croatia. I love Croatia, and I’d love to go back there. Turkey would be cool, if it’s safe of course,” she told the outlet.

This isn’t Captain Sandy’s first time throwing shade at the sailing franchise, particularly Captain Glenn.

After the Parsifal III hit the dock in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Captain Sandy called out Captain Glenn’s crew for not being quick enough. Captain Glenn, though, did defend himself and his crew, especially since Captain Sandy wasn’t there when it happened and only saw it on-screen.

During the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion, Captain Sandy was asked about her micromanaging ways compared to Captain Glenn’s chill style. Captain Sandy hit back, saying that sailing is just more chill, making it seem like sailing yachts are not real charter yachts.

"Sailing yachts are very different. They're more laidback people… I think it's a very different mentality than people on a yacht." @CaptSandyYawn #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3zrD9KPduQ — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 29, 2021

Where do Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Glenn Shephard stand today?

It seems all good when it comes to Captain Glenn and Captain Sandy. Captain Glenn shared with The Standard that he has built a bond with Captain Sandy and Captain Lee Rosbach since joining the Below Deck family.

They have all spent time together at BravoCon, which Captain Glenn enjoyed. The captain stays neutral regarding the Below Deck feud, remaining grateful to have both of them to navigate these reality TV waters.

Last December, Captain Glenn was among a few Below Deck stars to join Captain Sandy on a Celebrity Cruise, where Captain Sandy and her sister were honored as co-Godmothers.

Captain Sandy wants the Below-Deck Sailing Yacht out of the Med. Do you think she was being serious or trying to make a joke?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.